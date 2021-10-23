Zendaya Talks Growing Up On Camera While Playing MJ In Marvel's Spider-Man Movies

Could any of us have guessed the star of Disney Channel’s Shake It Up would go on to become this generation’s MJ? Oh, and she’s also the youngest woman to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, a true fashion icon and Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is finally out this weekend. It’s been exciting to be fans of the actress throughout her rise to fame and Zendaya is reflecting on her achievements.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home soon approaches, it’s the perfect moment for Zendaya to realize just how far she’s come since becoming MJ and what’s coming up next for her. When answering fan questions for InStyle’s Fan Mail , the actress spoke up about how much she has loved being part of the Spider-Man movies.

It's been awesome. I did the first movie when I was 19. Now I'm about to turn 25. I don't want to talk about it. But anyway, it's been really special, you know, we've gotten to grow up with this character, we've gotten to grow up together and go through so much together. She has a special place in my heart, MJ. I’m grateful to play such an iconic character and grateful to Jon [Watts] for picking me to be this new version of who she is in this Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since the interview was recorded, Zendaya has turned 25 and she passes that milestone with an incredible career to look back on and ahead. In between her other projects like Euphoria, The Greatest Showman and Malcolm & Marie, she’s always had a Spider-Man set to go back to and she’s “grateful” she’s had the opportunity to be part of the MCU. Zendaya has been MJ for five years now and is about to star in the massive Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland.

No Way Home will see Peter Parker being faced with everyone knowing who he is following the events of Far From Home. In an effort to mend the issue, Peter goes to Doctor Strange to create a spell, but as the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer shows, the spell gets confused and in turn may have opened the multiverse. The big reveal of the trailer is the fact that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 has come to Tom Holland’s world as opposed to the universe in which Tobey Maguire is Spider-Man.

In No Way Home, Zendaya’s MJ had just figured out Peter’s identity before the rest of the world and is beginning a relationship with him. In recent months, we’ve also seen Zendaya and Tom Holland perhaps form a romantic bond off set as the pair were once pictured kissing and more recently Holland has been showing some affection toward the actress on main .

While we’d follow this Spider-Man series for many, many more years, Tom Holland recently shared that the production of No Way Home is being treated as “the end of a franchise.” The Spider-Man movies could very well return, but if they do he says it will be a very different version that will stand apart from the “Homecoming trilogy.” We’ll see once No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. And you can catch Zendaya in Dune, now in theaters and HBO Max.