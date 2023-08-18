Tom Holland Knows Y’all Want Him In A Formula 1 Movie, But He's Getting Better At Keeping Secrets

With so many people asking Tom Holland scintillating questions about his movies, he constantly deals with the challenge of how to answer them. The British actor has been known for his problems with spoilers since he spoiled a packed theater with the hint of his Spider-Man's fate before audiences saw Avengers: Infinity War. But with Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula One movie coming our way, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been doing better at keeping his lips sealed about his possible involvement with it.

We already know in terms of casting that Brad Pitt will be pulling a Tom Cruise by driving an F-1 car in the new Formula One movie, and Outlander star Tobias Menzies has also been cast . As Tom Holland has become quite the action star with his latest roles, CinemaBlend asked Holland if he’ll have a role in it, because you know you want to see him behind the wheel. You can watch in the Instagram post below if his spoiler-y self will come into being.

What exactly can’t he talk about? I have to say, I’m impressed that Holland was able to watch himself before a possible casting spoiler spilled. However, there is one hint of a spoiler in some casting news, and it didn’t come from the 27-year-old actor himself. One of the reel’s top comments came from McLaren Racing, which revealed the Uncharted star’s recent activities.

He’s actually been driving this whole time…

This is leading fans to speculate that if Tom Holland had a role in the upcoming sports film, he could be fit to play Lando Norris. He’s a 23-year-old British race car driver racing for the McLaren-Mercedes team. Another comment wondered if he could be playing the younger version of Brad Pitt’s character. Considering Holland’s leading man status playing Spider-Man, drama roles like Cherry and action experience from Uncharted, I think it’s more logical casting would pick him in a big role all of his own so audiences can see more of their favorite British star.

If loose lips can sink ships, then Tom Holland has singlehandedly directed a naval disaster with all of his past Marvel spoiler hiccups . Other than the Avengers: Infinity War mishap, The Lost City of Z actor spoiled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to Chris Pratt after the film’s director, J.A. Bayona, told Holland what would be featured in his upcoming dinosaur movie. Luckily, the spoiler king has joked before about Disney being afraid of what he’d spoil back when he was doing Onward, to the point where the studio didn’t let him see the movie. People make mistakes all the time, though, so we have to forgive Holland for anything that comes out during interviews. Plus, it clearly shows his enthusiasm for his movies if there’s so much he wants to say. In his case, the question is more about how much.

As filming for this sports flick has been suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it may be a while before we receive more news about the upcoming film, which will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ subscription. Hopefully Tom Holland can hold out until the strike is over before it’s revealed whether or not he’ll be behind the race car driver’s seat.