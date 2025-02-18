I Took My Daughter To See Paddington In Peru, And It Led To One Of My Proudest Parent Moments (And It Involves Indiana Jones)

SPOILER WARNING: Though the spoilers below are minor at best, I thought I’d err on the side of caution for those who want to go into Paddington in Peru blind. If that’s the case, make yourself an orange marmalade sandwich and go about your business.

Paddington in Peru has been one of the 2025 movies I’ve been most excited to see ever since I first learned that the adorable, marmalade-obsessed bear was returning to the big screen for another adventure. While I was excited, my soon-to-be 9-year-old daughter was even more ecstatic when I told her we were going to an early screening. But little did I know, a little more than halfway through the movie, that I would have one of my proudest parenting moments yet.

As a parent who pretty much lives and breathes movies (for better or worse), I have long made it a point to share my favorite movies with my kids. Sometimes, this means watching iconic ‘80s movies , others it’s a family-friendly comedy from my childhood I think they’ll love. Well, one of those choices I made long ago paid off big time. And yes, a certain famous adventurer is involved…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

First Off, My Daughter And I Both Loved Paddington In Peru

Before I get too carried away, I have to say that my daughter and I both loved Paddington in Peru. Though I don’t think the latest adventure involving the Ben Whishaw-voiced bear is better than the 100-percent rated Paddington 2 (but that’s because I think it’s one of the best sequels ever ), the trip down to South America was a magnificently delightful experience, and some of the most fun I’ve had all year.

The Brown family traveling to the rainforest to help Paddington find his Aunt Lucy led to some hilarious, action-packed, and downright emotional moments that had me wiping away more than a few tears.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

But The Best Moment Came When My Daughter Pointed Out An Indiana Jones Reference

So, what was the moment? Well, near the end of Paddington in Peru where the titular bear is running around an old ruin when he is chased by a massive boulder. During the scene, my daughter tapped me on the shoulder and said, “Dad, that’s from Indiana Jones” before turning back to the screen. Now, we’ve watched Raiders of the Lost Ark several times over the years, but it’s not something we talk about all the time.

Honestly, I’m just glad she remembered the whole opening sequence from the movie and not the genuinely terrifying face-melting scene near the end of the adventure film. At least, I hope she doesn’t remember that part.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

My daughter is my oldest kid, which means I’m still learning as I go with her. I get some things right, others wrong; but this moment we shared in an early screening, one week shy of her 9th birthday, made me feel like I’m doing okay with this whole parenting thing. Well… at least when it comes to movies.

Like my dad before me (and his mom before him), I’ve always tried to share my love of cinema with my kids. From introducing my daughter to the best Studio Ghibli films to taking her to see The Wild Robot, it’s been quite the journey. And I can’t wait to see what’s next.

The moral of the story is to take your kids to more movies, show them more movies, and most of all… talk to them about movies. You never know when it’s going to lead to a moment like this.