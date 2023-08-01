Can We Talk About These Genuinely Terrifying Indiana Jones Scenes?

Over the course of the past 40-plus years, the Indiana Jones movies have given audiences some of the most iconic cinematic moments that have left generations of moviegoers with fond and epic memories, like Harrison Ford’s iconic character running from a boulder, bringing a quick end to a sword fight, and countless other acts of heroism and overcoming challenging obstacles .

But, at the same time, there have also been some truly scary Indiana Jones scenes that were probably way too much for younger audiences and led to the creation of the PG-13 rating . From acts of human sacrifice to overconfident villains making the wrong decisions and giant ants on the attack, the beloved franchise has had its fair share of genuinely terrifying moments. Let’s break some of those down now…

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Heart Removal - Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

My first memory of the Indiana Jones franchise is also one of the series’ darkest and most terrifying scenes: Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) pulling out a man’s heart before sending the ill-fated follower into a pit of fire in The Temple of Doom. Witnessing this incredibly unsettling scene as a little kid is listed up there with having my first asthma attack because of Pennywise in the 1990 It miniseries, and it’s never left me.

The whole removing a heart from a man’s chest is one thing, sending that man into a fiery pit is another, but the man still somehow being alive while all this is happening is the cherry on top of this terror pie. The combination of horror and fantasy in this moment is something that will never not be terrifying.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Opening The Ark - Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Even though it never gets old watching Major Arnold Toht (Ronald Lacey) and the rest of the Nazis get what’s coming to them in Raiders of the Lost Ark, the face-melting scene upon opening the ark of the covenant is an incredibly terrifying experience. Put together with some impressive special effects and practical ingenuity, this is an experience that really pushes the movie’s PG rating.

The visuals are one thing, but the whole scene gets even more terrifying as you hear Toht’s melting face run across his strained vocal cords, creating a sound that adds another layer to the horror. Even after the Nazis are all gone, Indy and Marion (Karen Allen) are nearly sucked up in a supernatural tornado, which makes the whole ordeal even more dangerous and frightening.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Donovan Drinks From The Wrong Cup - Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

When I was growing up, my best friend and I watched Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade pretty much whenever it was on HBO, meaning, we spent countless summer afternoons watching Harrison Ford and Sean Connery search for the Holy Grail. One of the moments we always loved, but which also terrified us was the scene in which Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) drinks from the wrong cup and begins to rapidly age before dying.

Call it a love of special effects or a morbid curiosity (or a combination of both), there was something about this scene that always scared and exhilarated me without fail. The fear and confusion in Donovan’s voice as he realizes his fatal mistake just before the transformation is something I’ll never forget.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Well Of Souls - Raiders Of The Lost Ark

“Snakes, why did it have to be snakes?” is one of those Harrison Ford quotes that never gets old, and it’s also a line that perfectly captures the fear and anxiety of the titular archaeologist’s dislike for the slithery reptile. Everything about the opening of the Well of Souls in Raiders of the Lost Ark is incredible, from the foreboding lightning and clouds that appear as Indy and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) lead a team to find the Ark of the Covenant to the line about a moving floor just adding to the tension.

Later on, however, when Indy and Marion find themselves trapped in the pit, we get this exceptionally terrifying sequence of the pair fighting a race against time (and venomous snakes). The sequence only grows more frightening as more snakes come out of the walls and partially broken sarcophagi in near darkness.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Spike Room - Temple Of Doom

Skeletons, all kinds of creepy crawlers, and booby traps galore are all found in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’s Spike Room sequence, one that is as disgusting as it is absolutely terrifying. I mean, the crunching sound of Indy and Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) walking through the dark chamber is enough to send shivers down your spine, but it just gets crazier from there.

When the adventurer and his young sidekick accidentally set off a trap that pushes the ceiling (loaded with spikes) down on top of them, their only chance of survival is Willie (Kate Capshaw) sticking her hand in a tight spot to reverse the contraption. And, if thinking you broke a nail isn’t bad enough, Willie finds a palm-sized bug in her hand during this uncomfortable scene.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rats In The Catacombs - The Last Crusade

In addition to the terrifying Donovan aging sequence at the end of the movie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade also features another terrifying moment earlier in the movie in which Indy and Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody) find themselves trapped in a catacomb with what looks like thousands of rats. Though it lacks the supernatural element of the later scene, this sequence is absolutely frightening, especially for those not too fond of rats.

As a kid, this scene would leave me rattled and is probably one of the reasons I’ve never been happy about the idea of rats. Unlike Indiana Jones, though, I’ve never had to deal with what looks like a tidal wave of the little creatures.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Attack Of The Killer Ants - Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull

Speaking of waves of terrifying animals, the final moment on this list is the sequence in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in which both the heroes and villains find themselves on the run from killer ants in one of the best sequences in the movie .

Though Indy and company are able to escape the wave of death (thanks to the Crystal Skull), Antonin Dovchenko (Igor Jijikine) isn’t so lucky, as the ill-fated henchman is picked up and dragged into a giant ant-hill before becoming the insects’ next meal. Fire ants have nothing on these behemoths.

