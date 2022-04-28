'Top Gun: Maverick' Initial Reaction

By , published

The "Top Gun" sequel delivers EVERYTHING you want in a blockbuster.

Paramount Pictures treated the guests of CinemaCon 2022 to an early screening of Tom Cruise's long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor and resident Top Gun fanatic Sean O’Connell hit you with his first reaction to the new Tom Cruise film.

Sean O'Connell
Sean O'Connell

Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.