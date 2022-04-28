'Top Gun: Maverick' Initial Reaction
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
The "Top Gun" sequel delivers EVERYTHING you want in a blockbuster.
Paramount Pictures treated the guests of CinemaCon 2022 to an early screening of Tom Cruise's long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor and resident Top Gun fanatic Sean O’Connell hit you with his first reaction to the new Tom Cruise film.
