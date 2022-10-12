Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Has Cast Pete Davidson And Michelle Yeoh In Key Roles

It’s been a minute since we spent time with some Robots in Disguise on the big screen, with 2018’s Bumblebee simultaneously taking us back to 1987 and pressing the reboot button on the Transformers movies. Next summer though, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will finally arrive, with the traditional Autobots and Decepticons now being accompanied by the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. While much of Rise of the Beasts’ cast had already been revealed, it’s been announced that Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh have been added in key roles.

This information comes straight from Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ director, who went on Instagram to share that Pete Davidson will voice the Autobot known as Mirage and Michelle Yeoh will voice the Maximal called Airazor. You can watch the quick video snippets Caple took of Davidson and Yeoh in their respective recording sessions below.

A post shared by Steven Caple Jr. (@stevencaplejr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pete Davidson will be the second actor to voice Mirage in the Transformers film series, with the role previously being held by the late Francesco Quinn in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. In that movie, Mirage was an Autobot spy who turned into a red Ferrari 458 Italia, but Davidson’s Mirage’s vehicle form will be a silver and blue Porsche 964. As for Michelle Yeoh’s Airazor, she will have the capability to become a peregrine falcon in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Neither of these actors are strangers to voice acting, with Pete Davidson having previously voiced Marmaduke’s eponymous character and Yeoh’s credits in this field including Kung Fu Panda 2, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

More to come...