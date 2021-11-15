Kristen Stewart Talks Being ‘Young And Stupid’ And Making Out With Robert Pattinson For Twilight Audition

It’s been over a decade since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson took pop culture by storm as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. Since then, the former romantic pair – on and off-screen – have moved on. But for millions of Twilight fans, Stewart and Pattinson will always be tied together as Bella and Edward. The key selling point of the films was the co-stars’ potent chemistry, which was sparked during the audition process, according to the actress. The Spencer star opened up about being reckless during her audition with Pattinson.

Before Robert Pattinson became Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart had already been cast as Bella Swan. She worked with Twilight director Catharine Hardwicke to find the perfect Edward. The audition process was grueling, as Stewart and Hardwicke auditioned a few actors before getting to Pattinson. It was something about his and Stewart’s chemistry that take off before cameras even rolled. The Happiest Season star spilled to The New Yorker what it was like auditioning with the Tenet star:

It was so clear who worked. I was literally just, like . . . [Pattinson had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’ And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.

It seemed like the actress was hooked on Robert Pattinson the moment they met each other. Kristen Stewart and Pattinson appeared to have similar personalities and approaches to life. It made sense given both were rising stars and “young and stupid” regarding their respective careers. Their chemistry brought Stephanie Meyers’ pages to life for fans of the Twilight book series.

That synergy between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson proved potent as the first Twilight film invaded pop culture and grossed $407 million at the box office. Its success translated to four sequels, grossing a total of $3 billion worldwide. Of course, the franchise's success filtered over to their real lives, as Stewart and Pattinson dated for four years before calling it quits in 2012. The former couple has remained cordial over the years, even celebrating each other’s success.

The Twilight film series will follow Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson forever, but it led to a lot of their current success. The alums have moved on given Stewart’s full schedule, including the acclaimed Spencer. Pattinson is expected to make a splash as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Maybe fans will get a Twilight reunion between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson someday. Until then, fans can relive Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s epic love story by streaming the entire Twilight film series on Netflix.