Twilight’s Peter Facinelli Humorously Recalls Filming Neck-Biting Scene With Robert Pattinson And Reveals What He Whispered To His Co-Star

Twihards love talking about the differences between the Twilight movies and books , but what about what happened on the set of the movies vs. what we see on screen? When a bunch of the Twilight cast reunited for MegaCon in Orlando, Peter Facinelli, aka Carlisle Cullen, recalled a funny BTS fact about the scene in the first movie when his character turns Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen into a vampire.

Much of the Cullen Clan, including Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz and Jackson Rathbone came together for MegaCon’s “Meet The Cullens” cast panel. Robert Pattinson came up, of course, and Facinelli shared what happened when he had to bite the actor’s ear in Edward’s transformation flashback (via People ).

I leaned in the first time, on the first take, and said, 'I'm sorry.' 'Cause I felt like Carlisle didn't really ask for permission — you should always ask for permission.

Although it’s been over a decade since the Twilight Saga concluded with a twist ending that had fans stunned , the series is still as popular as ever. There’s even a Twilight LEGO set that just came out. However, there’s somehow always some new tidbit from the set we’re learning about.

As Peter Facinelli shared, the first time he went for the neck to have Carlisle turn Edward into a vampire, he apologized to the young actor for not asking permission to do so. As he continued:

But on the second take, I leaned in and said, 'Rob, you're so handsome.’ And then he smiled a little bit. And that's the take that's in the movie.

How funny is this?

The scene he's talking about is when Edward Cullen reveals to Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan that Carlisle turned him into a vampire back in 1918 when he was dying of the Spanish Influenza. The moment is showcased by a stylish black-and-white scene where Carlisle bites Edward on the neck.

However, now that we know this BTS moment from set, we get why he has a little smile after it happens. Check it:

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

You can currently relive the scene and the whole Twilight franchise with a Peacock subscription . Facinelli’s words about his Twilight co-star are so funny and add to all the great stories we’ve learned over the years from the cast about the making of the five-movie franchise. At the event, Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, also recalled that Robert Pattinson was the most “likely to get lost” on the set of the franchise.

No, Robert Pattinson was not with them to talk further about his experience with the movies. He’s currently on a press tour to promote his role in Bong Joon-ho’s new movie Mickey 17, which comes to theaters on March 7. Kristen Stewart is also out there for her own project among 2025 movie releases , considering her movie Love Me is now playing in theaters.

And thankfully, as they continue to make movies, we continue to get hilarious Twilight BTS stories.