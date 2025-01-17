There Are Some A+ Twilight References In This New Lego Set, But I Have A Bone To Pick About One Thing

Twilight fans, it’s here! It’s been a little over a year since the Twilight LEGO set was announced , and now it can officially be preordered. As a longtime enthusiast of the vampire franchise, the 2,001-piece set featuring the iconic Cullen House looks breathtaking, but I want to go more piece by piece regarding how I feel about the $220 LEGO item.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Twilight LEGO Set Is Here, And I’m Obsessed For So Many Reasons

I’ll admit it, I haven’t purchased the set that is now available on LEGO yet, but it’s taking every fiber in my being not to just splurge on it because it’s beautiful. Not only does it gorgeously depict the glass house from the movies, but there are so many specific references to the film franchise that make me want to invite friends to build this and rewatch the Twilight saga… again .

There’s a LEGO piano, on which Edward Cullen obviously plays “Bella’s Lullaby,” and that collage of graduation caps by the staircase. The kitchen is also fully stacked for the Cullens to make Italian, and there’s a baseball cap in the living room in homage to the movie’s famous scene. Bella’s red truck is a nice touch, too. Oh, and the exact tree where Edward said “Hold on tight, spider monkey” is also there.

It’s always a blast to spot the differences between the Twilight movies and books , but now fans have the opportunity to be part of recreating the Cullen house brick by brick. The set also includes minifigs for Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, Charlie Swan, Alice Cullen, Rosalie Hale, Carlisle Cullen and Jacob Black. The latter has an option to have long hair or short hair, and there’s also a werewolf LEGO to build as well.

(Image credit: LEGO)

However, I Have An Issue With It (Aside From The Price Tag)

Look, LEGO is an expensive hobby. If you look at a lot of the LEGO Star Wars sets , there’s plenty on sale that cost a small fortune, from the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser that costs $650, to the Millennium Falcon being priced at $850. Yes, the Twilight set is a splurge for most too, but what’s actually bothering me the most is the minifigs missing on the set.

As Twilight fans can quickly surmise, Emmett Cullen, Jasper Hale and Esme Cullen have all been left out of the set. Imagine how some of the Twilight cast feels about this! I understand how important it was to have Jacob and Bella’s dad, but how can you have the Cullen house without all the Cullens? It’s a really odd choice that does make it feel incomplete.

Anyway, the LEGO set can be preordered now and will start shipping on February 1. While you wait for your set, you can check out how to watch the Twilight movies on streaming here on CinemaBlend.