Tyrese Gibson And Ludacris Are Apparently Going All Out In The Break Room In Between Fast X Scenes

For over two decades, audiences have continued to turn up in droves for the Fast & Furious franchise, and you better believe there’s more where that came from in the next couple of years. The Fast family is currently filming Fast X ahead of its planned theatrical release a year from now. As production continues, Ludacris has share a funny video with fans about how he and Tyrese Gibson are killing time in between scenes.

On massive films like Fast X, there’s likely a lot more waiting for the actors than actual acting. Therefore, why not get a hookah bar set up like Tyrese Gibson apparently did on set? Check out the Instagram video:

Ludacris took to social media to share a video of himself showing Tyrese Gibson’s hookah setup, which he apparently was sat at between Fast X scenes. The rapper/actor said the break room add was a “first” and he couldn’t “make this shit up” before revealing Gibson next to a couple hookah sets in front of him. Gibson looked a tad embarrassed, nervously laughing, as Ludacris showcased what he was doing. In the comment section, Gibson said “Hahahahahahahaah you posted this lol” before reposting the video on his own account and teasing that the pair are “at it again.”

Gibson said “this is not even mine” when Ludacris asked him what he “had to say for himself.” Maybe he’s joking and it's Ludacris’ own setup? Perhaps they set it up together? Who knows, but either way, it’s a funny behind the scenes moment for Fast X while we anticipate the upcoming 2022 movie .

Fast X has been filming for a little over a month following a bump in the road when frequent Fast & Furious filmmaker Justin Lin left the project “due to creative differences.” He has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier , and the production is hitting the ground running. Tyrese Gibson looks set for a quality smoke break alongside Ludacris, who will respectively reprise their roles of Roman and Tej. This will also mark their seventh Fast movie each.

Also among the Fast X cast is returning actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster and some new blood in Jason Momoa set to play the villain, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson. This week, it was announced that West Side Story ’s Rita Moreno would be playing Dom’s grandmother as well.