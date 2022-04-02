The Fast And The Furious: Tyrese Gibson’s Update About The 10th And Final Movie Should Have Fans Hyped

Is this the end of the road? After over twenty years of Fast and the Furious films, the franchise is getting ready to cap off the blockbuster series with the tenth installment (which will be split up in two parts) from the main series starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, among other huge stars. As the upcoming action film gets ready to begin production , cast member Tyrese Gibson has an exciting update.

Tyrese Gibson joined the Fast family back in 2003 as Roman Pearce in 2 Fast 2 Furious, and the actor has since starred in five other movies from the franchise: Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and 2021’s most recent installment, F9: The Fast Saga. Just ahead of returning for the tenth film, he shared this on Instagram :

With a photo of himself next to Vin Diesel and Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson said that he just finished reading the F10 script and “we are officially on some other other shit.” While that could mean a host of things for the Fast and the Furious franchise, the best thing we can draw from that comment is the series is going to continue to go big and get weird with it.

One fan, @spifftv , inferred that perhaps the Fast movie will include time travel, whereas other people guessed everything from flying to mars, crossing over with the Transformers, going to Heaven or making a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hey, the sky's the limit! Who knows how the franchise will proceed? It has had to up the stakes for ten movies now.

We don’t know the plot of the upcoming Fast and Furious movies at this time, but we did recently learn that Aquaman’s Jason Momoa is set to play the bad guy , and The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior has also joined the Fast family . We also expect Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel to be part of the film alongside Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris and more returning stars.

It’s also fair to say Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Charlize Theron’s Cipher could also reprise their Fast roles too. Justin Lin will direct after helming F9 along with the 2009, 2011 and 2013 installments, and initially coming aboard for 2006’s Tokyo Drift. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is not expected to return to the main franchise per a statement from the Rock himself . Vin Diesel has publicly asked Johnson to “show up” for the Fast family in the tenth movie, but we’ll have to wait and see.