Teyana Taylor Just Upped The Sheer Game Considerably With A Lace-Only Look (And A Killer Tiara)

Teyana Taylor is absolutely having a moment right now. In addition to the acclaim she’s getting for her on-screen work — after her powerful acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, she received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in One Battle After Another — she’s also killing it in the fashion department. Lots of celebrities have dropped jaws in sheer looks, but Taylor just raised the bar at Paris Fashion Week.

CinemaBlend rated One Battle After Another as one of the best movies of 2025, but that might not be the only “best” list that Teyana Taylor finds herself on, after her showing at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show. Taylor looked positively regal in the gigantic tiara that she paired with a see-through lace dress. Check out her daring wardrobe below:

(Image credit: Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Unquestionably a queen of celebrity fashion, Teyana Taylor’s form-fitting, sheer lace number showed a lot of skin, with the pencil skirt falling just below her knees.

She added a floor-length black blazer over her shoulders for some coverage and accessorized with the diamond-encrusted crown and an equally audacious neckpiece that sent tassels of diamonds cascading down the center of her chest. She added more jewels in her earrings and finished the ensemble with black platform heels.

This wasn’t the first time Teyana Taylor paired a sheer piece with a black blazer, as she created a pants-free illusion at an event last fall, and this most recent look only verifies the fact that she’s one to watch on the red carpet.

The world can’t seem to get enough of Teyana Taylor lately. She’s fresh off of Saturday Night Live Season 51 hosting duties, appears alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Rip (streaming now with a Netflix subscription) and is scheduled to appear again on the 2026 movie schedule in the comedy 72 Hours, which features an ensemble cast led by Kevin Hart.

I’d be remiss to not mention Teyana Taylor’s TV work as well, as she co-stars with longtime friend Kim Kardashian on Hulu’s critically panned but audience-loved legal drama All’s Fair. We know the ladies of Grant, Ronson, Greene & Associates like to look their best, but even Taylor’s character Milan doesn’t get to sport outfits like the ones we’ve been seeing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She may be at the front of the class when it comes to the see-through trend, but she’s not the only celebrity to successfully pull off the look recently. Jennifer Lopez gave another of my favorite takes on see-through at the Golden Globe Awards, and Kate Hudson got lots of love for her red number.

I don’t know who’s going to take home the coveted trophy when the Oscars hit the 2026 TV schedule in March, but I don’t think I’m going out on a limb to say Teyana Taylor will likely be a winner on the red carpet. I can’t wait to see what look she chooses.

In the meantime, be sure to check her out in the role she’s nominated for, with One Battle After Another available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.