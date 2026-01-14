Teyana Taylor Commented On What One Battle Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio Was Saying In That Viral Clip

All eyes were on the 2026 Golden Globe winners that were crowned this past weekend but, all the while, stars who didn’t receive trophies turned heads as well, including Leonardo DiCaprio. The One Battle After Another star drew the attention of viewers and social media users when he had an animated exchange with someone during a commercial break. Many have since been trying their hardest to decipher what DiCaprio was saying. Now, his co-star, Teyana Taylor is shedding some light on that viral clip.

Leonardo DiCaprio – who was the subject of jokes made by host Nikki Glaser – caught people’s attention when he was filmed speaking across to someone from his table. While he did so, the Oscar winner’s face gave off a myriad of expressions that were ripe with meme potential. The Golden Globes actually shared the footage to TikTok by way of a video that currently has more than 220,000 likes. Take a look at the funny clip for yourself:

While in pursuit of answers regarding the context of DiCaprio’s conversation, Access Hollywood caught up with Teyana Taylor at the premiere of her 2026 movie schedule release, The Rip. In a funny turn of events, Taylor revealed that her co-star was talking to her during that viral moment. The “How You Want It?” singer recalled that the conversation started after DiCaprio saw her “jamming” during the Globes. Apparently, Taylor’s enthusiasm was brought on by a win earned by one of 2025’s biggest movies:

He’s talking to me, yes. . . . I want to say we might have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters, because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters. So I was over there just jamming and I think he caught me jamming and that's when we started talking about it.

Never underestimate the popularity of KPop Demon Hunters! In Taylor’s defense, the creative team behind that animated fantasy flick as well as the fanbase had quite a bit to celebrate last Sunday. KPop not only scored the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated, it also won Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Golden.” On that note, Taylor shared more details on how she reacted when the viral song snagged the trophy that night:

I do remember jamming so hard when 'Golden' by KPop Demon Hunters came on and we went into this whole spiel about how Junie and Rue love KPop Demon Hunters … but I didn’t know that that whole moment was being captured.

Camera operators definitely cover a lot of ground during awards shows, so I’m not too surprised they were able to get at least a portion of the exchange between Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor. Also, it’s worth mentioning that both Taylor and DiCaprio had a few reasons to celebrate during the Globes. Taylor won Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, after which she gave a speech and shouted out “little black girls.” One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director, while the film as a whole was awarded Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

I’d argue that there are plenty of reasons why this year’s Golden Globes ceremony will be long remembered, and DiCaprio’s conversation will definitely be one of them. He’s been the center of memes and gifs before, but this latest funny moment just further cements him within social media culture. Check out DiCaprio and Taylor in One Battle After Another, which is now streamable with an HBO Max subscription.