Teyana Taylor Explains Why She Won't 'Abandon' Kanye West Despite Controversies

Right now, when Teyana Taylor is mentioned, it’s typically in relation to her Golden Globe-winning performance in One Battle After Another or her work on the hit Hulu show All’s Fair. However, she’s also a musician and has worked with people like Kanye West. Now, she’s opening up about her relationship with the rapper amid his controversies.

With all the fanfare for the well-reviewed One Battle After Another and the Season 2 renewal for All’s Fair , Taylor is on a roll. She spoke about that with Vanity Fair , too. However, she talked about a controversial topic as well while discussing her music career. The interviewer asked her about her relationship with Kanye West, seeing as she starred in the aforementioned TV show with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian . In response, the actress said:

I don’t have to agree with everything that he do or say, but I’m not going to, like, abandon him and be like, ‘Yeah, eff that motherfucker.’ My brothers do shit that I don’t agree with.... I don’t get into none of that.

West and Taylor have known each other for a long time, and she was signed to his record label in 2012. She also worked on West’s album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and she was in his “Fade” music video. And as it’s illustrated in the quote above, she kind of sees him as a brother. In the story, it’s noted that she answered the question about him in a “measured way,” and then after that, she said this about their relationship:

If you want a real answer, you ask me. So if he asks me something, he knows he’s gonna get a real answer.

This comment comes after years of reports regarding Kanye West and his various controversies. For a while now, his social media rants have been a big topic of conversation. Along with that, there have been consistent reports about his relationships with his kids and ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who, as I mentioned, worked with Taylor last year.

Back in October 2025, Kardashian did speak about West and their kids on The Kardashians, noting that as his rants were happening, it was her job to make sure her children were “protected.” She also stated that while headlines say she’s keeping him away from their kids, “he’s never once called and asked [to see them].” Those quotes came out around the same time Kardashian and Taylor’s show All’s Fair (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription ) premiered.

As stories continue to come out about West, his family, and his controversial actions, it would appear the actress will not “abandon” him. Beyond that, she did not detail what their present relationship looks like.

Again, all this has come up amid a huge moment in Teyana Taylor’s career. She’s a major awards contender for One Battle After Another. Plus, as she continues to promote the Paul Thomas Anderson movie, she’s got other projects to talk about. This includes The Rip, which will premiere on Netflix’s 2026 schedule on January 16 and stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, as Teyana Taylor continues to work hard, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on her projects and comments about people, like Kanye West.