Vin Diesel Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Another Chronicles Of Riddick Sequel To The Fans

While moviegoers love Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, there’s another franchise they have been asking about. It’s been eight years since Riddick, the third installment in the Chronicles of Riddick film series, arrived in theaters. Since then, fans have been clamoring for another sequel, and they aren’t the only ones wanting another film, as Diesel has championed for it too. But things recently went into overdrive as the Avatar 2 star kept teasing a new Riddick film.

The frenzy over another sequel began after the Fast & Furious alum took to Instagram with a Chronicles of Riddick throwback. Vin Diesel recalled a fan in Costa Rica asking about a new installment. The fan interaction sparked Diesel to hint at possible talks with Universal Pictures. Check out the speculative post below to learn more:

One thing you can count on the F9 star for is to bring fans what they want. Vin Diesel has always kept fans in the loop when it comes to what projects he’s working on. But he took his dedication to the next level by directing fans to the YouTube channel Marvelous Videos for a quick catch-up. Vin Diesel put his fanboy hat by hinting at the potential sequel completing the series, and that that wasn’t the only teaser the xXx star posted online.

Just a few days before the Costa Rica interaction, the Bloodshot star gave fans a more concrete update about the Riddick sequel. In true Vin Diesel fashion, the actor decided to give his update while working out in his home gym. To hear the details of Diesel’s Universal meeting, check out his fitness goals video below:

Much like this follow-up post, Vin Diesel was excited to share his progress on making the Riddick sequel a reality. His enthusiasm to bring Richard Riddick back to the big screen came through as he thanked Universal Pictures for “believing” in the film series. Diesel seemed overjoyed by the latest developments. His positive response pointed toward another sequel being closer than audiences suspected.

While the fanbase and the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star are rejoicing, the Chronicles of Riddick film series’ journey has been filled with turns and twists since Pitch Black hit theaters in 2000. The first film was a modest financial and critical hit, but gained enough of a cult following to warrant a sequel. 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick was the answer, becoming the highest-grossing installment in the series despite being lambasted by critics. Despite the sequel’s success, another sequel didn’t come until 2013 with the release of Riddick. The second sequel proved to be another modest success. Talks of a Riddick follow-up have been ongoing for years, but it appears those talks might turn into a reality now.

As more news of a sequel come out, check back with CinemaBlend for any updates. You can relive Richard Riddick's adventures by watching Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick on Peacock, and Riddick on Prime Video.