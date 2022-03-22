Vin Diesel Reveals He Took A Break From Social When The World Got Tough, But Is Back Sharing His Feelings As Fast And Furious Gets Close To Ending

Like a lot of celebrities, Vin Diesel likes to use social media to keep his fans in the loop on what’s going on in both his professional and personal lives. However, it’s been a while since Diesel last threw something into the social media landscape, though he’s certainly not the only major figure in Hollywood who’s stepped away from such platforms for a spell. Now Diesel is back on the social media scene to explain why he’s been absent and share his feelings about the Fast & Furious franchise ending.

Until this past weekend, the last time Vin Diesel posted on Instagram was when he shared a throwback picture in late February of himself with his Fast & Furious costars Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson. In this latest post, the Dominic Toretto actor said that “when people in the world suffer,” he tends to “pull back from the shallow acts of social media.” But with so many people wanting to know about his “state of mind,” Diesel decided to oblige, and you can read his full message below.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

As we’ve know for a while, there are only two more movies left in the main Fast & Furious film series. Yes, the franchise as a whole will keep going with spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw 2 (though that project is a long ways off), but the saga that began with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious has reached the beginning of the end. Vin Diesel has been reminiscing about this long “journey” that played a major role in turning him into a Hollywood star, and he’s thankful that Universal Pictures “committed” to giving this film series a two-part finale. Ultimately, Diesel hopes to make Fast & Furious fans “proud” with how things wrap up.

Social media can be exhausting if you’re not posting on a regular basis, so I don’t blame Vin Diesel for stepping away from it for roughly a month. Between everything going on in the world and being focused on putting Fast & Furious 10 together, he was probably due for a break anyway. Hell, we don’t even know if Diesel will go back to posting semi-regularly or if it’ll be another long wait for his next post. Either way, at least Diesel fans now have some insight into his current mental state.

Regarding Fast & Furious 10’s progress, the movie is in the middle of shooting, and Vin Diesel revealed last month that the cast and crew were rolling cameras in London. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang all expected to reprise their roles, Fast & Furious 10 will also see Jason Momoa playing one of the villains. Word also came in yesterday that The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior is joining the cast in an undisclosed role. As he’s done fives times before, Justin Lin will be sitting in the director’s chair for Fast & Furious 10, and Chris Morgan resumed scriptwriting duties after sitting out F9 in favor of co-writing Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious 10 races into theaters on May 19, 2023, while Fast & Furious 11 doesn’t have a release date set yet. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more news on these blockbusters and other upcoming movies.