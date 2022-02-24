Fast And Furious’ Vin Diesel Shares Throwback With Paul Walker As Production Changes Countries

There was a time when Vin Diesel and Paul Walker co-led the Fast & Furious franchise together, with their characters, Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, becoming as close as brothers. Sadly, Walker passed away in 2013, but Diesel has made sure he’s not forgotten, frequently reflecting on his time with Walker and sharing tributes to him on social media. Case in point, Diesel posted a throwback to him as Fast & Furious 10 heads across the pond to shoot.

Fast & Furious 10 makes the beginning of the end for the main Fast & Furious film series, as it’s shooting back-to-back with Fast & Furious 11, the final installment of this saga. Vin Diesel teased earlier this month that filming on 10 was beginning soon, and he’s now shared that the cast and crew will be rolling cameras in London, England with the below Instagram post:

Here we have Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Roman Pearce actor Tyrese Gibson at what’s likely some kind of Fast & Furious event. Gibson has been part of the franchise almost as long as the other two, debuting in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, which Diesel sat out. The picture reminds us of an era that has long passed, but Diesel clearly still has Walker on his mind as he gets ready to make Fast & Furious 10 in London, one of the many locations the production will visit.

Although Paul Walker is no longer with us, Brian O’Conner lives on in the Fast & Furious universe. At the end of Furious 7, he officially retired from heists and saving the world to raise his children with Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto. Mia jumped back into action for F9 after her and Dom’s brother, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, reemerged in their lives, and at the end of the movie, Brian arrived in his distinctive blur Nissan Skyline to join the celebration at Dom’s house.

F9 director Justin Lin acknowledged that it’s been difficult writing around Paul Walker’s character, but with just two movies left to go in the main film series, maybe there’s a chance we can see Brian one last time through a combination of body doubles and digital wizard, just like what was done for a decent chunk of Furious 7. Even if that doesn’t happen, we can count on Vin Diesel, as well as Walker’s daughter Meadow, to help keep the late actor’s legacy alive.

No official plot details for Fast & Furious 10 have been revealed yet, but along with Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel are all expected to reprise their respective roles. The next movie has also brought Aquaman’s Jason Momoa into the fold, reportedly as one of the movie’s villains. Behind the scenes, Justin Lin is returning to the director’s chair, and Chris Morgan, who’s written every primary Fast & Furious movie other than the first two and F9, is penning the screenplay.

Fast & Furious 10 races into theaters on May 19, 2023. While we wait for more news on how principal photography is progressing, take a look at the other upcoming movies on the horizon.