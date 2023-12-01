Want To Live Like JLo And Ben Affleck? Home They Nearly Purchased (With Insane Number Of Bathrooms) Is Back On The Market Now

Ahead of Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating their first year as a married couple in July, Bennifer spent the first half of 2023 on a search for a shared dream home in Los Angeles, California. Eventually, Affleck and Lopez closed escrow on a $60 million estate in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms and a shocking 24 bathrooms , but (not nearly as expensive) house they nearly chose instead remains on the market. So now, it would seem that if you have $30 million handy, you can consider buying the same house Lopez and Affleck nearly purchased in LA's beachy Pacific Palisades.

The listing for the couple’s almost home is currently live on The Agency . It's a 15,000 square feet two-story house that was built in 2023, and it has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and some exciting amenities. Those include a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, spa and study.

Back in February, it was reported that Bennifer were in the final stages of buying the Pacific Palisades property for $34.5 million. However, Bennifer decided to ultimately drop double that price on their now home in Beverly Hills, which sits on a five-acre property and allegedly has a ton of awesome features of its own like an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring, sports lounge, two-bedroom guard house in a separate facility on property along with a movie theater, salon, sauna and massage room in the house itself. I'm not sure how many of us actually have the dough to shell out on such a pad, but I surely wish I could do it.

JLo and Ben Affleck reportedly paid for their new place in full using cash, after taking out a $20 million loan to do so . According to Los Angeles real estate expert Tony Mariotti, the financial move was a “smart” one that allows the couple to own their new property with a lower interest rate from a personal loan in contrast to the interest rates for property. The couple also bought the home following the pair selling JLo’s home of seven years , which she put on the market for $42.5 million and turned a huge profit after buying it for $28 million back in 2016.

Their massive $60 million home gives the couple more than enough room for their blended family that consists of the singer's twins, 14-year-old Emme and Max and the Oscar winner's three kids with Jennifer Garner, 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel. Bennifer got married last summer after reconnecting in early 2021 over 15 years after having a high-profile relationship and splitting in the early 00s.

It'll be intriguing to see just how long the home stays on the market as well as who ends up buying it. There's always the possibility that another A-lister (or a pair of them) ends of snatching it up.