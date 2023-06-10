How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Feeling After Finally Purchasing Their New Home

On the timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , there have been various moments of interest that have seen the couple hitting some huge milestones together. A new pin is about to be pushed on their board of memories, as the happy couple has closed on their new house not too long before the arrival of their first anniversary. With that mission accomplished, inside sources have provided an update on how the couple is reportedly feeling about the future, and it’s rather adorable.

As if the streaming successes of The Mother and Air weren’t enough sources of joy, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be stoked about their new accommodations. Per reports from unnamed parties close to the action, ET has learned that the Hollywood power couple:

…are so excited about their new home and are looking forward to connecting their families further together. They couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter. They want to decorate their new home together and share that bonding experience. They also can’t wait to host holiday parties together and to have family and friends over for fun occasions.

Also included in this report was the fact that Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is also in “open communication” during the move. This is another promising sign of the friendship developing between Garner and JLo , as the co-parenting relationship with all involved was reportedly a driving force in finding the right home.

The blended family lifestyle comes with some pretty huge responsibilities in terms of living quarters, and this new residence sounds like it’s more than up to the challenge. Apparently, the new home base for Bennifer 2.0 has 24 bathrooms , which means that those holiday parties are going to be a breeze for offering guests the convenience they need to get back to the action as soon as possible.

However, as previously noted, the cleaning duties for this sort of dwelling have to be astronomical when you break it all down. Especially when there are five kids of various adolescent ages living in the same space.

It’s been a long time coming, as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s months-long house hunt has come to a close with the acquisition of this new home. Now the nesting can begin, as the power couple continues to settle into the next chapter of their life together with this massive domicile. By the sound of it, things will be totally up and running before the year is out, but we’ll have to wait and see if everything goes to plan.