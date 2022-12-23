Watch Tom Hanks Hilariously Reveal The Two Ways His Family Can Tell When He's Extremely Angry

Considering Tom Hanks originated some of the most beloved characters in movies, such as Toy Story’s Woody, the lead of Forrest Gump and Meg Ryan’s leading man in Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, he’s long been America’s sweetheart. No one hates Tom Hanks, and why would you? It’s just a bad take. However, in the spirit of him playing a big grump in A Man Called Otto , his next movie, Hanks shared on a talk show about what it's like to see him mad. Obviously, it was still pretty delightful.

When Tom Hanks appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently, the host asked him if it was nice to release his “inner grouch” for the 2023 movie release , the actor shared two ways his family can tell when he’s getting angry. Check it out in the video:

While sitting next to Suranne Jones, Naomi Ackie and Richard Osman, or rather his captive audience, Tom Hanks revealed he does in fact have a fiery side in his household. As the actor shared, there are a few phrases that serve as a signal to his family that he’s starting to get really angry. One is “let me get this straight” and the other is “why would it work for me?”

And apparently, when the kids witness these moments they’ll often say “Uh oh, dad is boiling!” It’s a fun talk show moment because Tom Hanks is a great performer and storyteller. However, it's also amusing because of the reactions from the other celebs on the couch with him, who are somewhat taken aback by Hanks simulating what he’s like when he gets irate at home.

The talk show appearance comes ahead of A Man Called Otto hitting theaters on January 13. The movie is based on a 2012 Swedish novel called A Man Called Ove, which was previously adapted into a Swedish film in 2015 before this remake was realized.

The upcoming dramedy follows a grumpy man living on his own and planning on hanging himself at home following the incredible grief of his wife’s death. However, his noisy new neighbors keep unknowingly halting his suicide and begin to warm his cold heart as a friendship blossoms.

Despite Tom Hanks unleashing his inner grump for A Man Called Otto, it’s hard to imagine the guy is ever going to live down his good graces with the public. I mean, remember when he photobombed a couple’s wedding , and very much made their big day better earlier this year?