Tom Hanks Talks 'Elvis,' 'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Forrest Gump' & More

Tom Hanks is here. You read that correctly. Tom Hanks himself joins ReelBlend to promote his new film Elvis (also starring Austin Butler). Mr. Tom Hanks was generous enough with his time to share stories from across his career, including breaking down some of the moments and cast reactions to filming Saving Private Ryan’s famous opening. He also gives some fantastic advice for young actors and shares an incredible moment from working with Paul Newman on Road to Perdition which informs how he approaches his fellow actors even to this day. The wonderful stories don’t end there, so strap in and enjoy.

Following our interview, we give our reviews for Elvis and even discuss our favorite Tom Hanks movies of all time.

00:08:19 - Tom Hanks Interview

00:55:22 - Box Office Reactions

01:09:57 - This Week In Movies

01:13:59 - Elvis Review

01:28:36 - Our Favorite Tom Hanks Movies

01:48:11 - Outro

