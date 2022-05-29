Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 29, 2022

Netflix has more than a few interesting offerings during this Memorial Day weekend. The biggest is arguably Stranger Things, which dropped the first part of its long-awaited fourth season and has critics agreeing about just how strong it is . And on the cinema side of things, a classic Tom Cruise flick (you can probably guess it) has dominated the trending list. Still, there have been other moves on both lists this weekend. And you may be surprised to learn what’s held steady and what’s shifted. So without further ado, let’s jump in and see what’s trending on the streaming service today:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 29, 2022

If you guessed Top Gun as the Tom Cruise movie that’s currently trending, then you’d be correct! The flick currently remains at #1 and is likely being helped by the fact that Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters this weekend (and is heading towards a massive opening weekend ). The rom-com A Perfect Pairing follows it in second place – a position it held on Saturday. Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year, which features a tribute to Britney Spears , is also still holding onto third, while the “ridiculously good” Jackass 4.5 continues to sit in fourth place. Finally, Ben is Back, which stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, has managed to hold onto the #5 spot.

Tim Burton’s arguably well done Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is still kicking it in sixth place, and Toscana is also staying put in seventh. There is a newcomer to the list today, though, and it’s RRR , an India-produced epic action drama, which has grabbed the #8 spot. Coming up behind it in ninth is Our Father, which holds onto its slot from the other day. And finally, there’s My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, falling from eighth to tenth place.

1. Top Gun

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Senior Year

4. Jackass 4.5

5. Ben is Back

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. Toscana

8. RRR

9. Our Father

10. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 29, 2022

Stranger Things’ dominance continues, as the sci-fi horror series is still sitting in first place. Let’s face it, the show is still fun, and the young cast (who are all grown up) are still as charming as ever. Freshman Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer also remains consistent at #2 as does fellow drama series Wrong Side of the Tracks in the third spot. Ozark ( one of the shows ending in 2022 ) and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib stay put in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Love on the Spectrum: US and The Circle appear to have switched places. The former show now sits in the sixth spot, while the latter is in the seventh. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has managed to move up one to #8. The program it replaced, Cocomelon, is now in ninth place, while Who Killed Sara continues its stint in tenth.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

3. Wrong Side of the Tracks

4. Ozark

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. Love on the Spectrum: US

7. The Circle

8. My Next guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

9.. Cocomelon

10. Who Killed Sara?

All in all, most of these films and TV shows were able to retain their day-to-day rankings, which is mighty impressive. Of course, tomorrow is another day, and there are sure to be changes by then. To check out all of this content and more, grab yourself a Netflix subscription .