What’s Going On With Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2? Here’s What The Actor Says

Bob Odenkirk has been working in comedy for decades, and his performance as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has drawn acclaim on the dramatic front. On top of all that, he became a bonafide action star last year via Nobody, which saw him playing a retired assassin who’s drawn back into his former dangerous life. Shortly after the movie’s release, there was talk of a sequel being made, and now Odenkirk has provided an update on what the deal is with Nobody 2.

Although Nobody writer Derek Kolstad said back in June 2021 that he was penning a sequel, Universal Pictures still hasn’t greenlighted the project. That said, Bob Odenkirk informed Empire that Nobody 2 is making steady progress with these words:

We are working on making that happen. Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek [Kolstad, screenwriter] and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes.

So while Universal isn’t willing to commit to Nobody 2 just yet, the studio is receptive enough to a follow-up that Bob Odenkirk and Derek Kolstad have been given time to hash out a story. Per Odenkirk, the chances of it happening are likelier than not. While the actor suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul last year, he’s since recovered, so much so that he can’t wait for another round of action as Hutch Parker, saying:

Let’s make Nobody 2, and I’m going to kick more ass than I ever have.

Now that Better Call Saul has finished shooting its final season, ideally Bob Odenkirk’s schedule should clear up enough for Universal to just pull the trigger on Nobody 2. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, but considering how many positive reviews the first movie received on top of making over $56 million worldwide off a reported $16 million budget, when combined with Odenkirk’s enthusiasm, moving forward with a sequel feels like a no-brainer.

Bob Odenkirk was joined in Nobody by Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Salmon, Aleksei Serebryakov and Michael Ironside, among others. Hardcore Henry’s Ilya Naishuller, and it’s among Derek Kolstad’s many action-related credits, having also penned the first three John Wick movies and two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Naishuller expressed interest in the idea of Nobody and John Wick existing in the same universe, but considering these properties are held by two different studios, that makes the chances of an actual crossover happening slim.

While we wait for news on Nobody 2’s fate, there are plenty of upcoming movies to keep people entertained in 2022. Those of you who’ve read this far and haven’t seen Nobody can rectify that by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription.