What's Taking So Long With Top Gun 3? Star Gets Real: 'It Took A While To Make Top Gun: Maverick For A Reason.'

It’s been nearly three years since Top Gun: Maverick soared into theaters and reignited the Tom Cruise-led franchise. The breathtaking aerial sequences and emotional storyline arguably improved on the original film's, and the sequel quickly became a box office phenomenon in 2022. Given the film’s massive success, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a third installment. It was previously reported that Top Gun 3 was in the works, but updates have been scarce. Now, series alum Jay Ellis is offering insight into the creative process.

Ellis, who played Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch in Maverick recently attended the Independent Spirit Awards. On the red carpet, Variety asked the actor where things stand on the Top Gun threequel. Ellis remained coy about his own involvement, as well as any definitive start dates. However, the actor did explain that Tom Cruise’s creative process can be lengthy -- and for good reason:

They’re diligently working on the script and wanting to get it right. Tom was very discerning. It took a while to make Top Gun: Maverick for a reason. He wanted it to be right, he wanted to push film forward, he wanted to be able to film in the jets. So I think when we look at whatever the next iteration of this franchise is, it’s gonna be that. Tom’s gonna take his time. He’s gonna get it right. Jerry [Bruckheimer] is gonna be there. Joe Kosinski is back as well, producing. I think it’s a very creative group of folks, who want to make sure the story is right [and] want to make sure the audience is wildly satisfied.

Even though it might be frustrating for fans that a third installment is taking so long, the fact that it’s because Tom Cruise and the rest of the team are hell bent on quality is good to hear. I’d rather they take their time to produce yet another fantastic action film than rush a lackluster follow-up into development. And, as fellow franchise alum Miles Teller recently explained, even after the script is done, it'll also take a while to get the cast back into flight training, which will prolong prep. So fans should get ready to wait.

Jay Ellis' comments and those of his colleagues seemingly point to a lengthy pre-production and development process, but there is some hope. The film has reportedly been greenlit, with people are actively working on making it happen. Also, Glen Powell revealed this summer that he was given a start date on a Top Gun 3 , which also seemed like a surprise to the rest of the cast, including Lewis Pullman, who claims he’s yet to see anything. Whether or not the date Powell alluded to is set in stone is debatable, but there is clearly an effort to get the ball rolling and get the Maverick cast back together again.

Rumors about the upcoming film will likely persist until something concrete is revealed, but that’s just a testament to an ardent fanbase and the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Jay Ellis’ take can also serve as a reminder that the project is in good hands. There’s a reason the first sequel took so long and, considering the results, I wouldn’t want the process any other way. Whenever the next installment is released, one thing that's certain is that Tom Cruise and co. won’t settle for anything less than another cinematic spectacle.

