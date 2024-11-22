When Wicked Part 2 Comes Out There’s One Song I’m Not Emotionally Ready For

While offbeat musicals have a place in the theater world, Wicked is a crowd-pleasing blockbuster of the stage that's been on Broadway for two decades. The first Wicked movie is officially in theaters, and it's a serious tear-jerker. And when Part 2 arrives, there's one song I'm not emotionally ready to handle. Namely, Glinda's big number "Thank Goodness."

The Wicked cast list is led by Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda respectively. While some had concerns about the "We Can't Be Friends" singer taking on the role, she hit it out of the park in the first film. And that's why I'm so sure she's going to break our hearts with "Thank Goodness".

In the stage production, "Thank Goodness" is the first big song of Act 2, and allows the audience to catch up on what's happened during the years-long time jump since "Defying Gravity." She and Fiyero are engaged, but it's clear he's still pining for Elphaba. And while trying to be a brave face while working for The Wizard, Glinda's unhappy and misses her best friend.

Critics have been praising the Wicked movie, including Ariana Grande's layered performance as Galinda/Glinda. That includes CinemaBlend's Wicked review, as Grande was able to fully embody the beloved character. While Grande was a comedic force, especially during "Popular", her vulnerability was quite powerful. Nowhere is that more obvious than the end of "Dancing Through Life", where Glinda regrets the way she bullied her roommate, and the pair dance, cry, and bond for the first time.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Grande was also quite heartbreaking during "Defying Gravity", wrapping a cloak around Elphie before she took to the skies. She proved herself capable of being truly dropped in, and I have no doubt that her work on "Thank Goodness" is going to be a layered and complicated look into Glinda's heart. And after the tears that were shed during the first movie, I'm definitely going to be bringing my tissues.

As a fan, the decision to make Wicked into two movies really paid off throughout the first film's runtime. No songs had to be cut, and there was added time with the characters to really flesh them out. And one can only imagine how satisfying it'll be when those narrative seeds finally bloom a year from now in Wicked Part 2.

While Grande and Erivo might be the butt of some jokes for crying during their long press tour, that emotionality is likely a boon for the Wicked movies. They both offered deeply moving performances, and their friendship seems to mirror their characters'. And I know they're gonna have folks sobbing in the second film.

Wicked is in theaters now and the sequel will follow suit on November 21st, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.