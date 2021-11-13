Whoa, Twilight's Taylor Lautner Just Got Engaged, Check Out How He Proposed

This coming week will mark the 10th anniversary of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1's release. The Twilight film was especially notable because it allowed fans to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s Bella and Edward get married ahead of their eternity together as vampires. In the movie, Taylor Lautner memorably disapproved of the union, dramatically throwing their invitation in the rain before getting moody about the wedding itself. Ten years later, the actor behind the character is getting ready to have his own, real-life wedding and we’re incredibly excited for him!

Taylor Lautner, who has stayed out of the spotlight as of late, took to Instagram to share that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Tay Dome, this week. The 29-year-old shared some breathtaking photos of the moment she said “yes.” Check them out:

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) A photo posted by on

These photos are absolutely gorgeous! The actor can be seen on one knee, as the couple is surrounded by roses and candles. Tay Dome looks super surprised as her beau looks into her eyes and pops the question. The couple got engaged on November 11, 2021, which is a lucky date for many considering its 11/11. The actor wrote “ and just like that, all of my wishes came true”. Aww!

The two have been together for nearly three years now. Taylor Dome is reportedly a 23-year-old nurse. In her own post of the engagement she called her new fiancée her “absolute best friend” and said, yes in all caps “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

One of his Twilight costars, Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie (and was memorably not a fan of Jacob for his “dog” smell) commented on the happy news. In her words:

Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both 😭❤️!!!!!!

Many of the vampire franchise's stars have found love since they finished filming the movies. Nikki Reed is married to Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder and they have a child together. Kellan Lutz, who played Rosalie’s partner Emmett, is also married and has a daughter as well. Funny enough, Twilight’s Bella, Kristen Stewart recently got engaged, too! The actress confirmed earlier this month that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are getting ready to tie the knot .

Taylor Lautner has been a bit off the grid in terms of acting gigs as of late. The actor did film a sports comedy called Home Team with Rob Schneider and Kevin James, which is expected to come out in 2022 following. Hopefully, the role will mark the beginning of more new projects for him. But regardless, it’s great to see Lautner find a partner he’s happy with, and we’ll be awaiting those cute wedding photos. Seems like the perfect day to go back and watch Breaking Dawn Part –1 in celebration.