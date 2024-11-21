Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Shares The Secret To Having Such Sculpted Legs—And It Surprisingly Has Nothing To Do With Leg Day

It’s safe to say that Jonathan Bailey had an outstanding year. Between giant 2024 movie schedule titleWicked, his return as Anthony Bridgerton on Bridgerton and his role on the sweet LGBTQ+ 2024 Netflix movie and TV schedule show, Heartstopper, he’s really done well for himself. Aside from being praise for his acting abilities, he's also been lauded for his legs. Bailey recently revealed the secret behind his sculpted legs and, interestingly, it has nothing to do with a typical gym day.

As the countdown to the beloved Broadway musical-turned-blockbuster continues, so do the world premieres. The Broadchurch alum caught up with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet for the LA premiere, where they chatted about how movie and TV fandoms differ, how Bailey is an OG Wicked fan and of course, how the triple threat got those infamous legs! As seen in a post shared to ET’s Instagram , the actor attributed his sweet-looking lower limbs to dancing:

I'm telling you, if you want legs like that, you gotta dance!

The answer doesn’t surprise me, as Jonathan Bailey was a trained dancer before getting hired and then participated in regular and rigorous rehearsals on Wicked for just about a year, creating the highly regarded gams. Not to mention, his castmates were praising his dedication to training, specifically on fan favorite song, "Dancing Through Life," which sounds like it will be one of the more vigorous numbers in the film. I’m excited to see him and those legs delivering in the hit musical, which is already being praised by critics and fans alike.

Admirers, myself included, are impressed with his work and dancer’s physique. On the IG post, plenty are congratulating him on the movie, with others noting his sweet demeanor and accent and saying a lot about those legs:

Love the legs and the accent🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️- @marthawestman

He does have the best legs - @rnealsb

He’s just perfect😍Gorgeous talented charming adorable and humble👏❤️❤️- @fififiona_7

❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- @iaccarino.annalisa

This man,ugh😍😍😍😍😍- @jcoop615

It’s great to see the Groove High alum enjoying the spotlight and enjoying the love from his fans from all corners of Hollywood and being a good sport about the world’s obsession with his legs. He can rest easy since Wicked is essentially here, but he won’t have much downtime for long. The 36-year-old has more to come next year via 2025 movie schedule , as he'll promote the second part of the aforementioned musical adaptation and Jurassic World Rebirth to promote. There's also the matter of the fourth season of Bridgerton , which he's returning for.

I’m glad to know that the goal-worthy sculpted legs mystery has been settled and that the Fellow Travelers star is getting all of the recognition he deserves. It’s even better to know he achieved those killer legs doing something he loves.

