Scooby-Doo Is Getting An Anime Series, And We May Know What It'll Look Like Thanks To Tom And Jerry

Few animated franchises have managed to have the staying power of Scooby-Doo. Since 1969, it has tried out many spinoffs with varying degrees of success, and even made it to the big screen a handful of times. With so many different takes on the character over the years, it's hard to imagine there are still avenues to explore, or at least that's what I thought until I learned it's getting an anime.

Whether you're a diehard fan of the anime genre or someone looking to get into it for the first time, you might want to pay attention to what is on the way for Scooby-Doo. Here's what we know so far about the series, and how a Tom and Jerry anime may give us a good idea of what to expect when it arrives.

Scooby-Doo Is Getting An Anime

In news first reported by TVLaint.com, Scooby-Doo! Gokko was announced during an event in Brazil where the franchise was promoting a makeup line. Few details were reported on the series, beyond that it's expected to release in 2027. There was also an image of Shaggy and Scooby making rounds online, which should give an idea of what it will look like.

I'm bummed this one isn't on the 2026 TV schedule, especially after the reveal that the show will likely use the "Gokko" style. For the uninitiated, the style features a "chibi" or small version of the characters, exaggerated, cutesy faces, and light-hearted storytelling. Essentially, expect this series to be more similar in tone to Hello Kitty, rather than a supernatural anime like Dan Da Dan.

Tom And Jerry Gokko May Give Us An Idea Of What It Will Look Like

If that description isn't enough for some readers, we're fortunate to have a more visual example to reference. Check out this clip from Tom and Jerry Gokko, which shows a side of the characters I never expected:

I once wrote that it was time for Hollywood to move on from these types of cartoons, but I officially retract that statement. If Scooby-Doo! Gokko is half as enjoyable as that, I think it's well worth checking out. Sure, it's not going to be the same as the average Hayao Miyazaki film, but does it have to be?

Cards on the table, I am upset there are no updates on Go-Go Mystery Machine, an anime series announced back in 2024 that was expected to have a style more in line with traditional anime. The series was never officially greenlit, and as far as we know, it's still in development. There are some wondering, however, if that series turned into Scooby-Doo! Gokko and is no longer happening.

Anime has always lingered on the fringes of the mainstream, but it seems as though Hollywood is putting in more effort than ever to get the genre front and center with audiences. With shows like One Piece and even Solo Leveling getting live-action adaptations, it feels like we're in a golden era for the genre, and fans should enjoy it and embrace this interest from many. Maybe we'll get some stuff that wouldn't have been possible before, like a decent live-action Dragon Ball Z movie? I can only hope.

Until that day comes, I can only wait for more updates on Scooby-Doo! Gokko, and hope it ends up being as iconic as some of the characters' other spinoff shows. If this ends up being half as good as the time Mystery Inc. teamed up with the Harlem Globetrotters, it'll be great.