The Orange Might Be ‘Retired,’ But Timothée Chalamet Got Real About Matching On The Red Carpet With Kylie Jenner Again

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have each had their fair share of fashionable moments (I still think about the Call Me By Your Name actor’s backless red look from years ago). However, lately they’ve been proving their fashion icon status as a couple. So, after breaking the internet with their incredible matching orange looks , Chalamet opened up about whether they’ll ever rock the color again and whether they have any matching plans for upcoming award shows.

After Chalamet and Jenner rocked the red carpet at Marty Supreme’s LA premiere, their fashion game has been the talk of the town. In fact, two Hacks stars even recreated the look at the Critics' Choice Awards, that’s how iconic it was. Anyway, amid all this, ET asked the Dune actor if we’d see more looks like it as awards season continues. In response, Chalamet said:

Ohhh, you’ll see, you’ll see. The orange might be retired. But we’ll see. I went full Marty mode tonight. I’m toning it back now.

This interview happened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Chalamet is right, he did tone down his look for it. He wore a sleek grey double-breasted suit with subtle stripes on it, a white button-down shirt and a fun tie. I have to say, it is giving Marty.

Then, at the Critics' Choice Awards, where he won for his performance in Marty Supreme , he donned a navy blue striped suit and a colorful tie. Meanwhile, Jenner wore a sleek sequined black dress to the event. So, it wasn’t as bold as the traffic cone orange they wore for the film’s premiere; however, it was just as stylish.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Marty Supreme got great reviews , with Chalamet’s performance specifically garnering major awards buzz. So, the odds of us seeing him and Jenner at these events together are high.

(Image credit: A24)

Up first are the 2026 Golden Globes . Chalamet is nominated, and I’d guess that Kylie Jenner will attend the show with him, seeing as she has in the past. Obviously, they’ll show up in style; however, I’m curious to see how coordinated they’ll be. If I were a betting woman, I’d say they’ll be matching in some way, but their looks won’t be as loud as the orange fits.

It’s possible they’ll appear together at other award shows, like the Actor Awards. However, the event I’ll be keeping an eye on is the Oscars. While nominations aren’t out, it seems highly likely that the A Complete Unknown star will be included on the list of nominees. So, with that in mind, I’d think that Chalamet and Jenner will save a big fashion moment for that. Hopefully, it’s coordinated and bold like their Marty Supreme premiere looks; however, I feel pretty confident in saying that it probably won’t be as orange.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, with all that being said, keep your eyes on the red carpets, as the Golden Globes air on January 11 and the Oscars air on March 15. And in the meantime, you can go see Marty Supreme, the movie that’s inspired a lot of these fashion moments, in theaters now.