Why Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Lawyers Are Meeting Again In Court

After years of headlines, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is seemingly coming to an end. Depp was the victor in their defamation case, with Heard found guilty on three counts and ordered to pay her ex-husband $10 million. But it turns out that both actors’ attorneys are meeting again in court, here’s why.

The defamation case in Virginia lasted weeks, with cameras in the courtroom capturing every moment and testimony. Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s representation have become famous in their own right, particularly Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. And it turns out that they’re meeting again in court today, specifically for one last chance to try and reach a settlement for the defamation case. Per the Independent , the teams will either settle, or continue dragging out the legal battle. And for Heard, that could be a financial disaster.

While the jury on the defamation case delivered their verdict back on June 1st, Judge Penney Azcarate didn’t actually enter the verdict into the legal docket. That will presumably be done today if Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers can’t come to an agreement. We’ll just have to see if Depp and his lawyers actually pursue the millions of dollars ordered by the jury.

Given just how fiery the action was during the case, this type of agreement might seem unlikely to the public. But Johnny Depp’s lawyers claimed that the case wasn’t about the money, both during the trial and after the verdict was revealed. They maintained the actor was more interested in clearing his name. As for Amber Heard’s representation, her attorney has gone on record saying that she won’t have a way to pay the millions of dollars to Depp. So the stakes certainly feel high as the two teams once again come together.

In the weeks since the verdict was revealed, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers have made the rounds doing press. And as such, they’ve come into conflict a few times. It’ll be interesting to see if this helps or hurts the odds of finding a resolution. Heard also did her own televised interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, once again making headlines in the process.

As for Johnny Depp, he’s the only one who hasn’t been fielding interviews about what happened during his defamation case against Amber Heard. Instead, the 59 year-old actor has been touring Europe, and planning the reunion tour for his supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Although his legal issues extend beyond the defamation case, as he’s also going to court on an unrelated assault case. Camille Vasquez is once again expected to represent him for that case.