Is The Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Fauxmance Doing It For You? It Sure Ain't Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell

If you follow pop culture, you’ve seen your fair share of showmances and fauxmances, and at the moment, the internet is debating whether Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are in one. So, as the release of their book-to-screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights draws near on the 2026 movie schedule , let’s talk about why these accusations are coming up and how it compares to the situation Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were in.

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Have Not Held Back Their ‘Mutual Obsession’ With Each Other

In the lead-up to Wuthering Heights’ release, it’s become very clear that Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie adore each other. In fact, according to them, they have a “mutual obsession” with one another, as the Euphoria star told Fandango:

We have a mutual obsession. I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 meters at all times.

After that, Elordi went on to praise Robbie’s talents as an actress and producer. Meanwhile, in the same interview, the Barbie star explained that she becomes “codependent” with the people she works with, and that included the Frankenstein actor.

Other comments like this have surfaced as well, and the I, Tonya star has not been shy when talking about how much she loved working with Jacob Elordi.

Now, further showing how close these co-stars have become, it was reported by British Vogue that Robbie gifted Elordi matching signet rings for the press tour they’re currently on. The gold rings from Cece Jewellery feature two skeletons holding each other, much like the two actors do on the Wuthering Heights poster, the Emily Brontë quote “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” their characters' initials, and the years of the book’s publication and the movie’s release, 1847 and 2026.

Of course, Robbie’s commitment to method dressing for the Wuthering Heights press tour has been incredible, and this plays into it. However, between these rings, the aforementioned comments, and other things these two have said, people are wondering if they’re “affair-bating.”

Of Course, Now People Are Talking About Affair-Baiting

Now, amid all this, people are analyzing Robbie and Elordi’s comments about each other as well as things they've done for each other. There’s a clear admiration they share, and at times, it feels like they’re swooning over one another. So, some are talking about how it feels like they’re affair-baiting.

Podcasts, like Mamamia Out Loud and Shameless, have covered the topic, and their clips on TikTok feature comments debating whether this is all “shameless marketing,” as commenter nt91 put it, if they’re simply two actors who are friends, or if this is actually a relationship to wonder about. Meanwhile, outlets like Star are publishing rumors about how Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, feels about all this. So, in short, this has caused quite the stir.

While I’m Here For Them As A Movie Duo, This Isn’t Giving Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Energy

Overall, this is all reminding me of the Anyone But You press tour. Back in 2023, rumors about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating went viral as they promoted their rom-com. This was a masterclass in getting the Internet to talk about an "are they or aren't they" situation, beginning with an appearance at CinemaCon and continuing through break-ups with their respective others. Eventually, it probably helped Anyone But You make a ton of money at the box office, too.

Then, after the movie came out, the Top Gun: Maverick star admitted they had leaned into those affair rumors to sell their project. As far as we know, the two were never in a relationship. However, the chatter about the potential for it has persisted. We knew, but we didn't know, you know?

This Wuthering Heights situation feels so very different. Sweeney and Powell were shiny new actors on the A-lister scene with Anyone But You, and they weren't in marriages. While Elordi is (presumably) single, Margot Robbie is significantly more established, and she has famously been married to Tom Ackerley for a decade. They welcomed a baby toward the end of 2024 , and she's been bringing the baby on press tours.

Adding to all that, Ackerley and Robbie work closely together as producing partners. In fact, he’s an executive producer on Wuthering Heights, while his wife is listed as a producer. They also co-founded their production company, LuckyChap, with Josey McNamara, and have produced movies like Barbie, Saltburn, My Old Ass and more together. People are rooting for them as a little family.

So, that adds a layer of complexity to this situation. So when it comes to the "obsession" Elordi and Robbie share, and their undeniable chemistry, I agree the two were a good casting fit, and their press bent fits in with Wuthering Heights themes. However, the fauxmance feel of the interviews is working for me less than Anyone But You, and for good reason.