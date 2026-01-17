Sophie Turner Talks Having To 'Rebuild' Her Career After Game Of Thrones And Starting A Family With Joe Jonas

Most actors don’t have an entire eight-season run of a popular TV show under their belt by the age of 23, but that describes what happened to Sophie Turner in May 2019. So, it’s understandable the actor has been a little bit MIA in recent years. That all changes on the 2026 TV schedule between her new Prime Video series Steal and the first look of her Tomb Raider. In a new interview, Turner opened up about her extended time away from Hollywood before coming back.

While speaking to The Guardian, the 29-year-old spoke to what it was like to find herself outside of Sansa Stark in the industry following the Game of Thrones finale. In her words:

I got sent so many period dramas, about princesses who start off weak and end up learning and developing and growing into strength. I had to separate myself from all that. After Game of Thrones finished, I didn’t know what was up and what was down. I needed to discover who I was.

Turner started dating Joe Jonas back in 2016 when she was twenty and the famed singer was 27. The couple got engaged one year later and tied the knot in 2019 before having two daughters together, Willa and Delphine, who were born in 2020 and 2022. The couple ended up separating in late 2023 and reaching a divorce settlement one year later.

The Game of Thrones star wasn’t completely off the grid following the series finale, given she was notably in HBO’s The Staircase, Joan for ITV and The CW, and briefly in Do Revenge, but this year marks a serious uptick in roles for her. Here’s what she said about slowing down on her acting career after Game Of Thrones:

It’s really nice. I’m not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff… it just felt like the right break to focus on me, because I’d been a character for so long. Nesting and being at home was amazing. But the flipside of it, and Covid didn’t help, was that this was a big break from the career. And I’ve had to try to rebuild, in a way. You don’t realize how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit.

Sophie Turner definitely had her hands full raising two daughters in the past few years, but now that they are turning six and four this year, it seems like she’s ready to emerge back into the public sphere with her latest projects. The Amazon Prime series Steal is already set to premiere on the streaming service on January 21. It follows an office worker who gets caught up in a big heist.

And then of course there’s her Tomb Raider series, where Turner will play the leading role of Lara Croft. The series will also star Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. Turner has been training hard to portray the video game character since last February, and she’s looking completely ripped. The series, which has Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is currently in production.

Other than that, Turner has reunited with Kit Harington to play lovers for the gothic horror movie, The Dreadful, which is coming out on February 20. While Turner’s comeback has been a long time coming, it sounds like her time away from acting really benefitted her life, and she’s clearly coming back now in full force.