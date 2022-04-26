Why Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Broke Up (Again)

Hollywood has seen the emergence of many surprising couples over the past few years, but I’m not sure anyone could have foreseen the pairing of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. The public quickly became fascinated with the Big Little Lies alum and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s romance and engagement, which became official in 2021. Which is why the Internet was ablaze when reports of their breakup surfaced this past February. Rumors subsequently alleged that the two A-listers reconciled, though reports now confirm that the two have broken up again. And it seems like it could be permanent this time around.

According to reports, Shailene Woodley was allegedly the one who initiated this recent split. Sources for People claim the actress “felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy.” The split has not been confirmed by reps for either of the stars.

The pair of celebrities reportedly started dating back in 2020 and didn’t go public until the following year. After making things official, the Divergent alum shared sweet thoughts on her new beau while admitting that he never imagined that she’d date someone who “throws balls” for a living. She did, however, dig the NFL vet’s gig as a guest Jeopardy! host. Likewise, Aaron Rodgers gushed about the starlet on a number of occasions.

When the original breakup rumors surfaced earlier this year, many assumed it might have something to do with the COVID controversy the future hall of famer became embroiled in. After testing positive for the virus during the 2021 and revealing he had not been vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers drew backlash for previously saying that he’d been “immunized” after being asked about his vaccination status. Yet the first breakup apparently had nothing to do with this situation, as it was allegedly caused by Rodgers putting his career first, which lines up with this latest report.

In the immediate aftermath of that first split, it was also alleged that the Green Bay Packer was hoping to reconcile with Shailene Woodley. It’s reasonable to believe that this was the case, given that they did get back together and that the four-time NFL MVP shared “gratitude” for Woodley in a social media post following the breakup.

One would imagine that both stars will seek their privacy during this period of transition. While this news suggests that the romance is dead, there’s always a chance that they could find their way back to each other… again. I mean, hey, the third time’s the charm, right?

What you can definitely look forward to seeing, though, is Shailene Woodley’s upcoming projects, and the highly sought-after star has a lot of them. Also, football aficionados can see Aaron Rodgers back on the field when the NFL season starts up this fall.