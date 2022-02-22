Aaron Rodgers Shares ‘Gratitude’ For Shailene Woodley In Lengthy Post After Split

Celebrity couples live their lives in the spotlight and that means that they often need to put on a happy face for the cameras that will invariably be around them. However, in the end celebrity couples are like all other pairs, and that means they have troubles just like the rest of us. While things looked lovely from the outside for actress Shailene Woodley and professional football player Aaron Rodgers, to the point that the couple were engaged, they ended their relationship recently . Though Rodgers for one is showing nothing but gratitude for the time he spent with the Big Little Lies star.

In a lengthy post on Instagram where Aaron Rodgers shows a lot of gratitude for many of the people in his life, Rodgers opens the post with gratitude for Shailene Woodley. He thanks her for the unconditional love and kindness that she showed him, and wants her to know that he will be grateful for it. The post reads in part.

[T]hanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

Aaron Rodgers made seemingly just as many headlines recently for having an overall amazing season in the NFL, or hosting Jeopardy , as he did for controversies surrounding Covid vaccinations. Most reports claim it was the former issues and not the latter that led to the end of the relationship. It seems that because of Rodgers focus on Football he and Woodley simply were spending much time together and neither were happy with the state of the relationship.

It was certainly being implied that the couple were on the same page about the break-up and were in as good a place as a pair who just ended their engagement could be. Aaron Rodgers' post here seems to back that up. Things just didn’t work out between the two of them, but he is focusing on the positive side of things and looking at what their time together meant to him. You can read Rodgers full gratitude post and see who else he is thankful for, below.

