Why Kim Kardashian (Allegedly) Has Strong Thoughts About Lewis Hamilton Being In Her Kids’ Lives
Is she letting the driver bond with them?
Things can get tricky when a single parent starts to get serious with a new partner. Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, for instance, has rules about dating that he won’t budge on, and there have been a lot of questions about how Timothée Chalamet feels about Kylie Jenner’s kids. Now that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship is out in the open, she’s having to make decisions regarding her own brood, and she’s allegedly got some strong thoughts.
Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West — North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 — and sources for In Touch say she’s happy that Lewis Hamilton has started to get close to them. It sounds like he’s particularly close to North and is allegedly invested in her budding career. The supposed insider said:
We’ve seen on previous seasons of The Kardashians how Kim struggles to juggle her own packed schedule with being North West’s momager. The teen is even heading out on tour in August, and sources say Lewis Hamilton has allegedly been supportive when her ever-increasing fame leads to ever-increasing online hate. They said:
We can’t know for sure if these insiders know the real dynamic inside Kim Kardashian’s home, but if what they say is true, I certainly can’t blame Kim for wanting Lewis Hamilton in her children’s lives.
It also sounds like the Formula One driver is keeping Ye in mind as he reportedly grows closer to the four little ones. The source continued:
It’s not just North who Lewis Hamilton is bonding with, though. Previous reports say Chicago and Saint are fascinated that their mom’s boyfriend drives racecars for a living. Hard to argue with that!
Kim Kardashian had been single for a long time before rumors started spreading about her and Lewis Hamilton — she even said she had a list of 52 qualities she was looking for in a partner. Maybe he was worth the wait?
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I’m excited to see where their celebrity relationship goes and if Lewis Hamilton makes any appearances on The Kardashians Season 8, although we’re still waiting on a premiere date to hit the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, keep up with all of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics with your Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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