Why Kim Kardashian (Allegedly) Has Strong Thoughts About Lewis Hamilton Being In Her Kids’ Lives

Things can get tricky when a single parent starts to get serious with a new partner. Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, for instance, has rules about dating that he won’t budge on, and there have been a lot of questions about how Timothée Chalamet feels about Kylie Jenner’s kids. Now that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship is out in the open, she’s having to make decisions regarding her own brood, and she’s allegedly got some strong thoughts.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West — North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 — and sources for In Touch say she’s happy that Lewis Hamilton has started to get close to them. It sounds like he’s particularly close to North and is allegedly invested in her budding career. The supposed insider said:

Kim wants Lewis to be a big part of the kids’ lives. And right now, North is the one who needs the most support because she’s throwing herself headfirst into this big showbiz career.

We’ve seen on previous seasons of The Kardashians how Kim struggles to juggle her own packed schedule with being North West’s momager. The teen is even heading out on tour in August, and sources say Lewis Hamilton has allegedly been supportive when her ever-increasing fame leads to ever-increasing online hate. They said:

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She’s doing incredibly well despite all the negativity she gets online and Lewis is constantly reminding her not to lose sight of that. He loves that she’s carving out her own unique path, but of course there are a lot of pitfalls ahead of her and as someone who can see the bigger picture, he can’t help wanting to guide her through them.

We can’t know for sure if these insiders know the real dynamic inside Kim Kardashian’s home, but if what they say is true, I certainly can’t blame Kim for wanting Lewis Hamilton in her children’s lives.

It also sounds like the Formula One driver is keeping Ye in mind as he reportedly grows closer to the four little ones. The source continued:

[Hamilton] wants to be respectful to Kanye, but he’s become one of North’s biggest cheerleaders. He’s always telling her how proud he is of what she’s achieving and whenever she needs it, he’s there with a pep talk or some advice about handling the pressures that come with success.

It’s not just North who Lewis Hamilton is bonding with, though. Previous reports say Chicago and Saint are fascinated that their mom’s boyfriend drives racecars for a living. Hard to argue with that!

Kim Kardashian had been single for a long time before rumors started spreading about her and Lewis Hamilton — she even said she had a list of 52 qualities she was looking for in a partner. Maybe he was worth the wait?

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I’m excited to see where their celebrity relationship goes and if Lewis Hamilton makes any appearances on The Kardashians Season 8, although we’re still waiting on a premiere date to hit the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, keep up with all of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics with your Hulu subscription.