The Daily Show Turns 30 This Week. Why Did Trevor Noah Leave Anyway?
It hasn't had a permanent host since his 2022 exit.
This week marks a big milestone for The Daily Show on Comedy Central, as it was 30 years ago — July 22, 1996, to be exact — that Craig Kilborn’s version of the satiric news show first aired. The show has seen several hosts sitting behind the desk in that time, including Trevor Noah, who vacated the position in 2022 after seven years. So why did the comedian leave what seemed to be such a good job? Noah had a pretty thoughtful response.
Trevor Noah made a significant impact on The Daily Show over the seven years that he hosted it, winning two Emmy Awards from more than a dozen nominations. During a visit to The Diary of a CEO podcast, he said there wasn’t just one thing that prompted his exit, but he gave a couple of reasons:
Fair enough. If Trevor Noah wasn’t used to seeing shows last for a decade or longer, he likely never intended to stay longer than he did. However, what was possibly a bigger factor was the realization he came to in 2020. In Noah’s words:
With many people forced to stay home during COVID, and as the former Daily Show host said, many found some benefits to being able to spend more time with their loved ones. Trevor Noah didn’t have that experience — and he realized it wasn’t just because of the lockdown. He continued:
Once the world started to open up again, Trevor Noah looked back at the previous seven or eight years and decided to make a change, saying:
Since he left The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has put out some comedy specials, started a podcast and served as the host of the Grammy Awards. Hopefully he’s also had plenty of time to travel and reconnect with friends and family.
As for The Daily Show, new episodes continue to air on the 2026 TV schedule, but it hasn’t seen one permanent host since Noah’s departure. Guest hosts initially filled in before Jon Stewart returned to host Monday nights, with correspondents Michael Kosta, Desi Lydia, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Josh Johnson rotating on the other days of the week.
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With the 30th anniversary upon us, it’s a good time to look back at the hosts — namely Trevor Noah, Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart — who made the comedic news program what it is and how much work they put into it.
Catch new episodes at 11 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central and streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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