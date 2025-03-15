PSA: Why Y'all Need To Stop Sleeping On Blink Twice And Mickey 17's Naomi Ackie Immediately

Spoilers for Mickey 17 and Blink Twice lie ahead, so keep reading at your own discretion.

Hollywood is currently filled with stars who are on the come up and are steadily carving out lanes for themselves within the entertainment industry. Some of these actors receive more attention than others, and there’s one who I’d argue doesn’t get enough credit. Naomie Ackie has been in the business for about a decade and has been landing some high-profile roles in the past several years, including Blink Twice and 2025 movie release Mickey 17. Still, it feels like people are overlooking her, and that needs to change quickly.

Since 2015, the now-32-year-old has landed credits in films and TV shows like Lady Macbeth, Doctor Who and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She even took on a massive gig when playing Whitney Houston in the 2022 biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Those gigs certainly don’t amount to small potatoes, so it’s disappointing to me that she still doesn’t receive the hype that some of her peers do. Two of her most recent ventures are prime examples of her prowess as an actress, and we’re going to discuss that right now.

Blink Twice Serves As An Excellent Showcase Of Naomi Ackie’s Talents

Formerly known as Pussy Island, Blink Twice marks Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, and Naomi Ackie plays the lead role of Frida, a nail artist and cocktail waitress. The film revolves around Frida’s excursion to an island owned by a shady billionaire, Slater, and the experience proves to be more traumatic than she could ever imagine. Anyone who’s seen the film surely knows it deals with themes of sexual assault and violence, which is heavy subject matter. On that note, Ackie more than succeeds as the film’s lead.

The role of Frida allows the Master of None alum to embody a multi-faceted woman seeking an escape from her mundane life. While there’s a wit to the character, there’s a sense of angst that the British actress more than effectively plays out. She also gets the chance to get a bit loopy, given that hallucinogens and mind-altering substances factor into the movie in a big way. Yet the British star truly rises to the occasion when her character learns that female guests on the island are sexually assaulted and have their memories wiped. Not only that, but Frida learns that she was previously on the island and was sadly raped.

Given the character’s various frustrations, the star is tasked with playing out a fit of emotion that can best be likened to righteous anger. It’s because of Ackie’s performance that Frida’s subsequent actions, which include killing someone, never feel vicious but earned. The humanity that Ackie injects into Frida makes the protagonist relatable and easy to root for. And, it’s those attributes that also contribute to the satisfaction one gets from the twist ending, in which it’s revealed that Frida takes over (a mind-wiped) Slater’s company.

In short, Blink Twice (which was well reviewed) really allows the London native to flex her acting muscles and come into her own as a leading lady. However, I’d argue that her latest film gives her even more material to sink her teeth into.

Mickey 17 Solidifies Naomi Ackie As A Force To Be Reckoned With

Bong Joon-ho once again knocks it out of the park with his acclaimed sci-fi, black comedy Mickey 17, which is led by Robert Pattinson. The film, set in the not-so-distant future, centers around Pattinson’s titular character, who serves as an “Expendable,” someone who constantly dies and is revived as they perform treacherous tasks. Pattinson is nothing short of excellent in what becomes a dual role for him. However, Ms. Ackie also deserves credit for how she plays Nasha Barridge, a security agent who’s also Mickey’s lady love.

In lesser hands, Nasha could be a one-note character, though the combination of Bong Joon-hoo and Ackie’s efforts result in her being a truly multidimensional character. She portrays the character’s toughness well, but also skillfully portrays her vulnerabilities and compassion. It’s a tricky role, too, because Nasha must simultaneously serve as a rock for Mickey but also be her own person, which she most certainly is. On that note, Ackie also more than holds her own when sharing the screen with Pattinson.

What also makes the End of the F***ing World alum so great in the movie is that she perfectly plays moments of levity. That especially comes through when she learns that both Mickey 17 and his clone, Mickey 18 co-exist, and she relishes the opportunity to be with both of them. (What adds to the character’s humorously delightful enthusiasm during that scene is the fact that she’s under the influence of illegal drugs.)

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the physicality that goes into her work, and that truly comes into play in the film’s third act. There’s the wild way that she manages to save Zocco, a young Creeper creature, from death. And let’s not forget Nasha’s awesome means of subduing the arrogant and cruel Ylfa Marshall. (Though I’ve dropped spoilers in this piece, I won’t say exactly how that moment plays out exactly.) But, all in all, believe me when I say that Ackie absolutely crushes the role and deserves some serious credit.

What Might The Future Hold For Naomi Ackie In Hollywood?

The road hasn’t been perfect for the Snow Queen alum, who faced racism from Star Wars fans years ago on top of the typical hurdles rising actors must contend with. However, should she remain on this trajectory, she could have a bright future in the entertainment industry. Of course, it still seems like much of the general public still needs to check out her work. It’s my hope that her latest film might help boost her profile a bit along with her roles in the upcoming films The Thursday Murder Club and I Love Boosters.

So, here’s hoping Naomie Ackie eventually receives her flowers in full and continues to thrive in the unpredictable place known as Hollywood. At present, be sure to head out to your local theater to see Mickey 17 and, also, stream Blink Twice with a Prime Video subscription.