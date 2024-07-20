Why Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Is ‘Rock Solid,’ According To An Insider

Following the MCU's Spider-Man wrapping up (for now) in 2021 with No Way Home, we’ve been getting some Tom Holland and Zendaya withdrawals. The real-life couple are absolutely adorable, but now that this Spidey film series is on hiatus, quite a bit of time has passed since we’ve seen them together. Even so, a new report claims the Hollywood couple are very much still together and going strong.

Zendaya and Holland like to keep things low-key after all. Last year, Tom Holland spoke about his relationship with the Dune star being the thing he keeps “the most sacred ” and wants to keep as “private as possible.” According to a Us Weekly source, the couple have continued to level up their romance, even if the cameras are (mostly) off. As the source claims:

These two are the real deal. They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.

Holland and Zendaya met during the Spider-Man: Homecoming audition process circa 2015, and they became friends on the set of the MCU movie. While we learned they were an item in 2021, we don’t know for sure at what point the “besties” became lovers. Either way, they are clearly adorable, and it’s sweet to know that the couple are still doing so well. The report also said this:

Their families are all in. [They] think they’re perfect together.

The source also noted that the pair are “each other’s biggest supporters” and really “get” one another. Earlier this year, some fans feared the couple might be on the rocks when she unfollowed everyone on Instagram, but that was proven to not be the case. Amidst the release of Challengers, Tom Holland took to social media to hype up his girlfriend’s movie . The actor also posted Zendaya’s viral Met Gala look, despite not joining as her date .

Across three Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland and Zendaya had the chance to share a lot of incredible career experiences with each other, and now in the interim of more upcoming Spider-Man movies that would include them, the couple continue to really fit into one another’s lives off screen. This year, Zendaya has had a particularly front-facing one, between starring in the second Dune movie and Challengers.

Holland, on the other hand, has been starring in a West End production of the Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet, where he plays Romeo, and it runs until August 3. While it’s not really clear right now if Holland and Zendaya will ever share the screen for another Spidey flick, last summer, Holland said “there’s been multiple conversations had” about Spider-Man 4 , but it’s in the “very, very early stages.”

With so many Hollywood couples privy to breaking up all across the industry, it’s nice to hear Tom Holland and Zendaya are still very happy and in love.