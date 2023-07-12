Tom Holland On Keeping Relationship With Zendaya 'Sacred' And Possibly Starting A Family Someday
The Spider-Man actor is thinking about being a dad.
Tom Holland may be best known for playing a teen for five years as the MCU’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the actor turned 27 this year, and in this phase of his life, it looks like he’s asking himself the bigger questions in life. As Holland continues to go strong with Zendaya, he recently spoke to why it’s important for the couple to keep their relationship outside of the spotlight, as well as opened up about his “dream” to become a dad someday.
Holland and Zendaya may be one of the most talked about Hollywood couples, but the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars reportedly reside just miles away from his hometown in near London when they are not being whisked off in their careers. The actor opened up about his thoughts about being part of the movie industry, saying this:
Last year, the actor announced he’d be taking a step back from social media, and after wrapping No Way Home and his limited series The Crowded Room, he decided to take a break from acting after a whirlwind few years in the business, where he racked up over thirty acting credits in the matter of a decade. As Holland continued:
Tom Holland got candid about his mindset when it comes to being a public figure when in conversation on the Jay Shetty Podcast. As the actor expanded on, he only goes to an award show or red carpet if it’s directly involved with a project he’s a part of, and he really has no interest in being in Hollywood for the fame of it all.
Despite Holland and Zendaya keeping things relatively private when it comes to their relationship, they are certainly beloved by their fans. Between the pair being spotted rocking out together at a Beyoncé concert recently or Holland talking about how his love of carpentry played into winning her heart, it feels as though everything they do has the potential to go viral. Holland sounds aware of this and finds it important to keep the connection close to the vest.
Earlier in the interview, Holland also spoke to how his upbringing at home has him excited at the possibility of starting a family one day. As he shared:
Holland had a positive family environment that he said always made him feel “connected” and “safe,” so perhaps someday we’ll see the actor become a father himself. Check out the entire conversation in full context below:
If Holland does ever start a family, based on these comments, I imagine he’ll be one of a growing list of celebrities who don’t expose their children to the Hollywood of it all (as much as they can anyway). Either way, Holland sounds like he has a really grounded perspective on his career and how it intertwines with his personal life. You can check out his latest role in The Crowded Room, now streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
