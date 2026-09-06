We Watched Good Fortune Because My Wife Loves Keanu Reeves, But I Wound Up Loving It More Than Her

Like many women, my wife loves Keanu Reeves. Actually, let me rephrase that. Like many women, my wife is IN LOVE WITH Keanu Reeves, and since she’s in love with him, I end up seeing all of his movies (And not just the badass ones, either).

So, when my wife said that she wanted to watch a Keanu Reeves flick the other night, I thought, okay, what now? This is coming from somebody who’s a fan of Keanu Reeves, too. It’s just that my wife’s fandom is a bit much. So, I was surprised when my wife pulled up our Amazon Prime subscription and showed me Good Fortune.

Oh, this is the movie where Keanu's an angel, I thought, and it is that, but it’s also so much more than just that. But, get this. I liked it more than my wife. Here’s why.

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Some spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Don't Think I've Laughed This Hard In A Long Time

One thing I didn’t know when going into this movie is that it’s actually Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut. The story concerns a down-on-his-luck guy named Arj (Ansari) who’s really just scraping to get by. Arj does any job he can, and often finds himself working out of his car. Keanu Reeves plays a guardian angel named Gabriel whose sole job is to prevent car accidents from texting and driving, but he feels worthless since other angels have much bigger responsibilities.

Anyway, Arj ends up working for a rich tech bro named Jeff (Seth Rogen), and through divine intervention (Mostly Gabriel royally messing things up), Arj and Jeff flip roles. Jeff ends up poor, Arj becomes wealthy, and Gabriel has to fix things…to often poor results.

Simple enough, but let me tell you, I haven’t laughed this hard in a LONG time. Seth Rogen is on point as an annoying (but strangely charming) rich guy in a poor man’s body, and Ansari is so smarmy but lovable here. As for Keanu, well, Keanu is Keanu, and all of the women keep commenting on how attractive he is (Which, believe me, I know). However, as many critics noted, Reeves isn’t always at the center of this film, which might be why my wife just thought it was okay. But me personally? I couldn’t stop laughing.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Also Loved How The Story Is Simple, But Full Of Twists

For a story with such a simple premise, I was surprised by just how many twists this movie contained. For example, Gabriel thinks he can really make a difference for Arj by showing him that his life really is worth living. The best way he thinks he can do this is by putting him in the shoes of a rich person to show him that life for rich people isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

But, lo and behold, it seems that money can buy you happiness, since Arj doesn’t want to go back to his old life once he realizes how sweet it is to be wealthy. This puts Gabriel in an interesting position, because it’s not what he expected (He’s probably seen It’s a Wonderful Life a few too many times), and this causes a whole string of new problems.

In fact, that’s just ONE of the twists, as there are several more throughout the film that honestly had me actively engaged since I wanted to see where the heck this movie was going next, and I wasn’t disappointed, though my wife was slightly.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It's Now One Of My Favorite Keanu Reeves And Seth Rogen Films

As a fan of both Reeves’s and Rogen’s films, I must say that this is now one of my favorite movies of either of theirs.

It’s laugh-out-loud funny, it has heart, and it truly kept me off my cell phone and paying attention (Unlike my wife). Also, as a casual fan of Ansari’s work, I’m definitely going to keep an eye out for whatever he directs next.

So, while it might not have been my wife’s ideal movie night on the couch (which would be all Keanu, all the time), I loved Good Fortune. Great pick, honey!