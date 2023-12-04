We've Rounded Up The Wild Fan Responses To Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa Nose, And They Have A Lot Of Thoughts

After many years of anticipation, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally being released. The Max Max: Fury Road spinoff film seeks to explore the origin story of Charlize Theron’s "Furiosa" character in the series. Furiosa will be played by Anya Taylor--Joy for the prequel film, and co-stars Chris Hemsworth as Immortan Joe. The trailer for Furiosa was just released this week, and Hemsworth looks unrecognizable, wearing a massive prosthetic nose with a long beard. Fans definitely have some thoughts about the nose, and voiced their opinions on social media after the trailer release.

While Taylor-Joy looks absolutely effervescent and badass in the footage in the trailer, Hemsworth looks admittedly less beautiful. His Furiosa character is certainly a departure from Thor, which benefits from The Avengers actor's good looks. Hemsworth's nose prothetic completely alters his appearance, making the actor almost unidentifiable, which is perfect for the villain character Hemsworth will be playing. The nose-revelation came as a shock to fans, and they can’t seem to stop talking about it. One fan opened the discussion, saying on X:

Everyone is talking about the CGI in the Furiosa trailer but what about Chris Hemsworth's nose?!?!?!

Another fan thought the nose resembles another famous actor, however I honestly can’t see it.

Why did they put Tom Cruise's nose on Chris Hemsworth? #Furiosa

One X user couldn’t help but make a reference to Bradley Cooper’s controversial nose prosthetic he wore for Maestro this year.

chris hemsworth texting bradley cooper to see if he still has the nose

Another Mad Max fan expressed their excitement for the film, but still couldn’t seem to separate themself from seeing Chris Hemsworth as Thor with a prosthetic nose. I guess even the nose can’t distract from the actor’s Marvel origins.

Furiosa looks SICK 🔥... Not sure how I feel about Chris Hemsworth casted in it though. All I can see is Thor with a prosthetic nose LMAO. even gave my boy a cape.

Lastly, one person hilariously suggested that Hemsworth’s nose should get bigger and bigger as the film goes on, like the sheriff’s hat in Scary Movie 3.

I want Chris Hemsworth's nose to get bigger throughout the runtime, like this but a whole movie.

While that would definitely undermine the intent of Furiosa, it is admittedly an incredibly funny idea. One thing is for sure, we will be seeing a different side of Chris Hemsworth in the newest Mad Max installment. We are used to seeing the dashing actor play superheroes and action stars, but this character will demand something new from the Extraction star and I can’t wait to see what he does with the character. It may be jarring to see Hemsworth’s appearance so altered, but this may be an exciting sign that he is looking towards different kinds of characters as he enters the next phase of his career.

The trailer that has been released is purposely vague, but it definitely teases more surprises other than Hemsworth’s nose. George Miller is back directing the project and the look of Furiosa truly brings us back to the Mad Max world we know and love. The action adventure is so unique in style and storytelling, and even initial images signal a true return-to-form. The costumes and set design are breathtaking, and I can’t wait to see how this new story delves deeper into Furiosa’s character. The conversation may be on Hemsworth’s nose now, but it soon won’t be as more exciting details about the film are released.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24th 2024. In the meantime, you can check out its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road which is currently available to rent on Amazon. For more information on other highly anticipated films heading to cinemas and streaming next year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.