The First Furiosa Trailer Is Here, And I’m All In On Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Joining The Mad Max World

With the holiday season here, it’s prime time for studios to get us excited for the upcoming 2024 movies to start marking our calendars for, and a preview for one of the bigger ones just arrived. The first trailer for George Miller’s prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has just arrived. You can check it out in the video above.

In the debut look at the science fiction action film heading to theaters this summer season, Anya Taylor-Joy is channelling a younger version of Charlize Theron’s hero, and Chris Hemsworth is donning a prosthetic nose and a long beard. The two-and-a-half minute trailer introduces the storyline by sharing where the movie will pick up with Furiosa’s storyline.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The trailer opens with a shot of Furiosa’s motorcycle before the camera pans to Anya Taylor-Joy’s version of the character standing a few feet in front of it. In a voiceover at the top of the trailer, the following words are recited:

Whatever you have to do, no matter how long it takes, promise me you’ll find your way home. Furiosa, give me this promise.

The Furiosa first look then announces that “45 years after the collapse, a young Furiosa is taken from her family” and that “she will devote the rest of her life to finding her way home.” The trailer calls the Mad Max Saga movie “her odyssey” before Chris Hemsworth’s character is revealed, holding a microphone and asking a group of cars to start their engines. Check out the actor’s Furiosa look:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Chris Hemsworth has previously called making Furiosa the “best experience” of his career and a project he feels “the most proud of”. Previously it was revealed that Hemsworth is playing the main bad guy of Furiosa. While the trailer doesn’t tell us a lot about who he is, it does give one a sense of his character, and I can see why the Thor actor had so much fun tackling this role. Anya Taylor-Joy, on the other hand, has said the project was the “dirtiest and the bloodiest” she’s ever been in a role, plus she got to stunt drive cars without even having a license .

The trailer then jumps around into numerous action sequences that positions Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth as the main leads in a thrilling epic that looks to have the pair of stars’ characters at odds with one another. Between some major car revving, explosions and composer Tom Holkenborg’s memorable score from Fury Road, I’m all in on this prequel already!

George Miller, who wrote and directed Furiosa, has had the story in his head and a screenplay nearly complete before Mad Max: Fury Road began filming, per the filmmaker. He wanted to explain plot points of the character’s life like the Green Place of Many Mothers and the Citadel.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024!