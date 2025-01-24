The Wild Story Behind How Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote Moana While Performing Hamilton And Listening To Les Miserables
Lin-Manuel Miranda can do it all, and apparently all at once.
Lin-Mauel Miranda is an incredible talent, that much goes without saying. Following his success on Broadway with Hamilton, he has become one of the most in-demand composers in Hollywood, but according to actor Andrew Rannells, Miranda’s greatest talents may be in things we never hear on screen.
Rannells is best known for co-starring with Josh Gad in the original Broadway run of The Book of Mormon. However, he also briefly took on the role of King George from Jonathan Groff back in 2015 when Groff had other commitments. Ranells shared his dressing room with Miranda at the time, and he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that while playing the lead in one musical Miranda was writing another while listening to a third. He explained…
Speaking as somebody who can’t write while also trying to watch TV at the same time, I am in awe of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ability here. To be writing original music for Moana while also listening to the music of Les Mis and, you know, performing the lead in an entirely separate stage musical shows an incredible amount of focus.
Also, how cool is it to be able to get a live audio feed of Les Mis every single night? Did other theaters get the audio feed for Hamilton every night? That only seems fair. Hilariously, Lin-Manuel Miranda responded to the Instagram post of Andrew Rannells' comments saying…
The secret is out. Of course, now everybody working on Broadway is going to try and get a special audio feed of their favorite show piped into their dressing room, and it's all thanks to Andrew Rannells spilling the beans. Check out his full comments below.
A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)
A photo posted by on
Of course, it has to be said that playing Alexander Hamilton and listening to Les Mis every night must be worth something, because the music Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote for Moana was incredible. The music has made the movie one of the most streamed films on any platform for years. It earned Oscar nominations and got itself a sequel. In fact, the biggest criticism of Moana 2 was that the music, not written by Miranda this time around, simply didn’t live up to the original film.
Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't work on the Moana sequel, but he did take his Moana success into other Disney projects, writing songs for Encanto and the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. His newest music can be heard in Mufasa: The Lion King.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.