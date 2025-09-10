Star Trek's Zachary Quinto Is Doing His Part To Try And Make A Fourth Movie Happen, And I Can't Help But Chuckle A Bit
I'm laughing now, but maybe this effort will make all the difference.
Skydance has signaled the company wants to prioritize getting Star Trek movies back to theaters now that the merger with Paramount is complete, and we've seen some efforts toward making that happen. We have a Starfleet origin movie on the way, along with reassurance that a fourth Kelvin movie is still in development, despite multiple false starts. Zachary Quinto is doing what he can to try to move things along, though I had to chuckle at his attempt.
Quinto talked to Collider recently, as his medical series Brilliant Minds prepares for its return on the 2025 TV schedule. The actor was asked if the merger would help the chances of a follow-up to 2016's Star Trek: Beyond finally happening, and shared he's actually reached out about that exact thing recently:
I get his intention in sending the email, but I can't help but laugh about the idea of Zachary Quinto suggesting the movie happen, as if there haven't been reports about failed scripts involving Chris Hemsworth, and various comments by former cast members on the difficulty in making another Star Trek Kelvin movie. Basically, I'm sure J.J. Abrams appreciated hearing from the actor, though I'm not sure he needed the reminder that many are still waiting on this movie to happen.
Despite that, the upcoming Trek projects rundown does not have a Kelvin movie confirmed to be in production. Even so, many in the ensemble cast remain committed to returning to make one happen, including Zachary Quinto:
It would be wonderful, provided the right idea finally gets clearance to happen. Another factor is the ensemble cast remains in high demand across Hollywood, whether it be in television or movies. I can imagine it wouldn't be cheap to negotiate a return for Chris Pine, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, and John Cho. That's before casting other known celebrities to play villains and other characters in the movie.
I just want to make it clear that if I had access to J.J. Abrams email, I'd be sending emails the same as Zachary Quinto. Hell, I think just about every diehard Star Trek fan would, as we're still just as excited about the prospect of this movie happening a decade after the last movie. In that regard, it's good to continue sounding the horn and reminding the decision-makers at Skydance and Paramount this is something worth pursuing, especially as long as the project has been in development hell.
In the meantime, it would be great to see if Star Trek could find other ways to get back in theaters. I've talked about how great it would be to finally see a Voyager movie, and I also wouldn't be opposed to seeing the Kelvin universe expand out and possibly move into The Next Generation era. Not to call anyone out, but James McAvoy is the same age as Patrick Stewart when he started the acclaimed Trek show, so why not have him take on the mantle of yet another one of the actor's iconic roles?
We'll see if we have a firm announcement about when the next Star Trek Kelvin movie is happening in the next year. Sadly, I'm not going to feel confident any idea is happening until I see a picture of the cast on set, but I do hope actors keep sending emails and ideas keep getting pitched!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
