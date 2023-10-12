After Will Ferrell Broke The Internet For DJing A Frat Party, His Son Explained How It Happened In Viral TikTok
The story behind Will Ferrell DJing a frat party.
Will Ferrell and his movies have been surprising us for decades through his creative sense of humor. However, the last thing I expected to see him doing was DJing his son’s frat party at the University of Southern California. But, it happened, and it was hilarious. People loved seeing the former SNL star jamming out with a bunch of USC frat boys, and everyone there seemed to be having a blast. Now, his son, Magnus Ferrell, who is a student at the college, explained how this moment came to be, and what it was like DJing with his dad at a frat party.
Joe Vulpis posted a video of Magnus Ferrell discussing his dad breaking the internet from an upcoming episode of the Lightweights Podcast on TikTok. Considering Will Ferrell’s DJ moment quickly went viral, the interview of his 19-year-old son discussing it also quickly racked up views. With over 135 thousand likes and 1.1 million views and counting, people were excited to hear the story behind this frat party. Magnus explained how his dad ended up at the turntables, saying:
Maguns Ferrell then explained that this event his dad was at is the “craziest” party of the year, and everyone gets into it since it’s parents’ weekend. He told Vulpis that everyone was “packed shoulder to shoulder,” and they were loving his dad’s set.
It looked like a crazy party! But that tends to be the case on parents’ weekend, as Magnus explained. While making that point, he also spoke about his father's skills as a DJ. While the actor may not be a pro, he was certainly a crowd pleaser as his son explained:
You can see Magnus standing behind his dad, helping him out, in the viral TikTok from the party. Currently, the video of the Ferrells from lupetwins8803 has over 7.2 million views:
In another TikTok from the same person, Will Ferrell was seen getting the crowd to clap along with him as he played “Eye of the Tiger,” so I think it's safe to say that his show was 100% a hit.
This isn’t the first time the Elf star has taken the stage during his son’s gigs. Last year, during one of Magnus’ shows, which he posted on TikTok, the comedian showed up to play the cowbell:
Talk about a supportive parent!
The last time we saw Will Ferrell out with his family was when they were seen with the cast of Barbie at the premiere of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s massive movie. This latest video is certainly different, but both brought big smiles to my face. Clearly, this family is very close, and it's so fun to see them having fun together.
It makes a lot of sense that Will Ferrell was at his son’s frat party honestly. Families typically show out for parents' weekend, and his oldest son invited him out for the fun. Also, the comedian is a USC alum, he graduated with a degree in sports information in 1990. Adding in his love for a good bit, even though it was surprising, it’s also totally on-brand for the actor to get up and start DJing at a party.
While Will Ferrell has already had a mega-hit on the 2023 movie schedule with Barbie, where he played Mattel’s CEO hilariously, and perfectly, he also has other projects coming out this year, including Quiz Lady, which will be available with a Hulu subscription in November. So, there are plenty of amazing movies to keep you busy while we wait to see if he leans into this viral moment and collaborates more with his son.
