Will Napoleon Dynamite 2 Happen? Here’s What Pedro Himself Says

There was an undeniable cultural shift as Napoleon Dynamite was released, taking the world by storm. The undeniably goofy quotes were repeated and thrown into everyday conversation for years to come. It’s been twenty years since its release, and while the original cast briefly voiced their animated counterparts for one season, fans all wonder whether there will be a sequel. Our favorite class president, Pedro, played by Efren Ramirez, shared some hopeful thoughts.

Ramirez was promoting his upcoming horror-comedy zombie flick, Seven Cemeteries with all-around badass with a heart of gold, Danny Trejo, which releases October 11th with ComicBook. They touched on the quirky young adult-led film and he teased:

Everyone wants a sequel. And I can say this, legally, that the door’s not closed yet.

It’s true, the world wants a sequel, even Jon Heder has spoken up about the possibilities. With Hollywood currently thriving and consistently picking up old favorites to continue, Napoleon and the gang have a fighting chance. Especially now that Fox Search Light Pictures is owned by Disney, it’s even more possible since the streamer loves to flesh out beloved worlds.

For anyone unfamiliar with the cult classic, it’s a coming-of-age story that centers around oddball high schooler, Napoleon, his eccentric family, and home life, along with his friends Pedro, and Deb (Tina Majorino). The trio, living in rural Idaho, set out to have Pedro campaign for the student body president spot while dealing with their personal lives. It ranks well in terms of high school classics.

The movie did have a brief continuation, with the same name, as an animated series in 2012 and is currently available on Tubi. For the short stint, the entire cast was back to jump back into their respective roles. In the show, 16-year-old Dynamite believes he is destined for greatness but is unfortunately cut short in his pursuits since the show was canceled.

As the cast continues to speculate on how near the possibility of a reunion may be it has the world more excited than ever. After two decades of the film being released Ramirez and the gang still see fans dressed up in some of the iconic costumes.

What’s a possible storyline for Napoleon Dynamite 2? I’m not sure of what could be but hoping for the sweet delusional spirit to ring throughout, even if they are middle-aged adults heading to a school reunion or something like it. Regardless, the trio of actors and the rest of the cast have been busy since their fictional high school days in an array of television and movies.

If you’d like to relive the glory days and have a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription, you can stream Napoleon Dynamite on either platform. As for the possibility of reuniting with Deb, Pedro, Napoleon, and the rest, we’ll have to continue to hope for the best.