I’m Digging Will Smith’s Hancock 2 Tease Involving Zendaya, But I’m Also Glad To Have An Update On Another One Of His Long-Awaited Sequels

Will Smith is still one of the busiest stars in Hollywood and, as such, he has a number of projects percolating. And, just recently, the actor gifted fans with a few updates on some of the big-screen ventures he has in the works. He dished on Hancock 2, which he wants to serve as a vehicle for himself and fellow A-lister Zendaya. As a fan of the original 2008 movie, I’m certainly excited about the prospect of seeing such a film come to fruition. But I’m also pumped that Smith shared an update on the long-awaited I Am Legend sequel as well.

The Oscar winner recently joined Twitch user xQc’s livestream, during which he discussed various topics. Eventually, he was broached about the follow-up to his 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller film, which is also set to star Michael B. Jordan. Fans can rest assured that the film is still happening, though, based on the comments from Smith, which are available to hear on YouTube:

Me and Michael B. Jordan, we sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff. Akiva Goldsman is the writer, so he’s putting it together. So that’s a real thing. I’d love to work with [Jordan].

I Am Legend 2 was first reported to be in development in early 2022, at which point it was said that both leading men were officially attached to the project as stars and producers At the same time, it was also said that screenwriter Akiva Goldsman would return to pen the script and produce the film. The original movie centers around scientist Robert Neville (Will Smith), who seeks to find a cure after a virus wipes out much of humanity. At the end of the film’s theatrical cut, Neville perishes after finding a cure.

However, in the alternate ending released on home media, Neville survives, and it’s since been revealed that the sequel will retcon the OG ending by picking up from that conclusion. It sounds like the man formally known as the Fresh Prince is excited to reprise his role as Neville. On top of that, he also seems to be pumped about working with Michael B. Jordan, and I’m also interested in seeing the two share the screen. The rapper-turned-actor shared some serious praise for Jordan, sharing his take on why he’s truly a movie star:

He really gets it. I work with a lot of young actors and young performers, and it's like, there's a difference between actors and movie stars, right? So actors can come in and do their part well. … A movie star understands the whole machine and knows how to present themselves all the way from the concept of an idea to the delivery on a red carpet in 190+ countries in the world. So there’s a scope of understanding that Michael B. Jordan has that everybody doesn’t have.

It sounds like game recognizes game. Will Smith teased his collaboration with Michael B. Jordan, saying that they have some “solid” ideas for the film. Jordan also hyped up Smith when talking about the film last year. Based on his comments, I get the impression that Smith finds pleasure in working with younger stars who understand the intricacies of the work. That could certainly apply to Zendaya as well, and I can certainly understand why Smith would want to work with her on the proposed Hancock sequel.

Quite frankly, it’s hard to tell when fans might receive more details on these two upcoming follow-ups. It’s still early days for both of them, and I’m just trying to remain hopeful that they actually happen. (The same feeling also rings true for a theoretical Bad Boys 5.) Keep your fingers crossed that Will Smith’s superhero and sci-fi flicks get off the ground.