Will Smith Wants A Movie With Zendaya, And I’m Sold On His Idea For The Long-Awaited Sequel

The last time we saw Will Smith playing a superhero was back when he decided to do DC’s Suicide Squad in 2016. But before that, Smith played an unconventional superhero in the high-grossing 2000s movie Hancock. 17 years after the superhero flick’s release, the Oscar winner announces an idea for the long-awaited sequel that involves approaching Zendaya for a role and I’m sold!

It looks like a lot of Will Smith’s best movies are getting the long-awaited sequel treatment like last year’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, I Am Legend 2 , and a Hitch sequel. After Smith joined a Twitch stream (via ComicBook ) where he talked about future planned projects, fans needed to know if a Hancock 2 was happening. Fortunately for fans of the 2008 movie, the King Richard actor revealed to have a “really cool” idea for a Hancock sequel and it involves Zendaya:

Hancock 2, yeah! They be leaking all my information! So naw yeah, there’s a really cool – really cool – Hancock 2 idea. But we haven’t even talked about it, so I’m going to give you one little piece: Zendaya is being – will be – approached for a role in Hancock 2.

Will Smith clearly knows acting talent when he sees it eyeing Zendaya for a role. I already have so many questions about Smith’s genius casting decision. It was revealed at the end of Hancock that the superhuman title character was immortal with him and his ex-wife Mary being the last of their kind. But does that mean that the two had an immortal daughter some time ago? Or maybe Hancock was with another woman before Mary as he’s existed for thousands of years. Another theory could be maybe Zendaya’s character has no relation to Hancock and could be another immortal being no one knew about living on Earth. Whoever she is, I would love to see the Challengers actress take on a superhero role instead of just being known as Peter Parker’s girlfriend in the genre.

While I love the idea of Zendaya sharing the screen with Will Smith in Hancock 2, I just don’t know how realistic it would be. After all, the Emmy-winning actress has been very busy these days. She’ll be returning for Euphoria ’s third season with filming starting back in January and shooting her role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey which started this month. With so much on Zendaya’s plate, I don’t know how she’ll fit a Hancock sequel. But as this proposed sequel is in the talking stages, maybe everything can come into play in a year or two for Zendaya to be on board.

The character of Hancock coming back to the big screen after so many years is an idea I’m all over. While a sequel was thought to happen in 2009 with Will Smith and Charlize Theron wanting to return , nothing came to fruition.

When Hancock first came out, this was before the big buzz of the MCU and DC. Sure, we had the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the X-Men movies, but Hancock introduced a superhero flick that wasn’t based on a comic book . Compared to well-respected heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man, Will Smith introduced audiences to a different kind of hero portraying Hancock as an alcoholic superhuman who didn’t always know what he was doing, leaving him under public scrutiny. He’s not even someone who wants to be a hero. He just happens to have superpowers and struggles to find his purpose. A sequel would do a great job showing how the reluctant hero has adjusted after all of these years and if he’s finally embraced his responsibilities.

While there's no word yet on whether Zendaya has agreed to take on Hancock 2, I would love to see that happening. It would be the perfect opportunity to expand the world of immortal superheroes by casting the Dune actress as a super-powered being, showing Hancock and Mary aren’t the only ones of their kind. But with Zendaya having a busy schedule, it’s hard to know if she’ll be able to board the long-awaited sequel. Until then, look at our 2025 movie releases so you don’t miss the latest flicks coming to theaters and streaming.