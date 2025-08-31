Will The Toxic Avenger Reboot Get A Sequel? The Director Shares His Thoughts

Macon Blair’s reboot of The Toxic Avenger finally hit the 2025 movie schedule and theaters this weekend, bringing the mop-wielding cult hero back for a new generation. With Peter Dinklage in the leading role of the splatterfest as downtrodden janitor-turned-radioactive vigilante, the film mixes gross-out gore, absurd comedy and a surprising amount of heart. Now, there's a big question: Is this the beginning of a new superhero movie franchise, or just a one-off return to Tromaville? Now, Blair is weighing in.

Speaking with Variety, Blair admitted that while he’d love to revisit the world, nothing is officially in motion for a sequel just yet. The director was upfront about the situation, explaining:

The straight answer is there’s nothing concrete, and I don’t know if there ever will be… If anybody were to ask me to talk about that, I would love to talk about it. I think there’d be a lot more fun adventures to go on. The draw for me would be getting to work with that group of people again in front of and behind the camera.

Blair’s careful wording makes sense, considering the bumpy road The Toxic Avenger has already traveled. The film first premiered in 2023 at Fantastic Fest, but fans had to wait two years before its wide release. During that time, rumors swirled online about whether the movie might be shelved, like the filmed but canceled Batgirl. Blair told the outlet that while he always had faith in Legendary Pictures, the uncertainty was stressful. He admitted that at one point, he worried executives might see more value in writing the project off than in releasing it.

Luckily, Cineverse and Iconic Events Releasing stepped in to give Toxie the theatrical rollout he deserved. Blair credited the companies’ success with other unrated genre titles, like one of the goriest franchises of all time, the Terrifier movies, as proof that they knew how to position something as strange and graphic as his reimagining of Troma’s original awesomely cheesy movie. In hindsight, the director says the delay was worth it, but he acknowledged:

…They (Cineverse) had a particular angle on it, the material and also a way to market it to people that turned out to be just right. So in the end, the wait was worth it. There was a little bit of hand wringing in the meantime, though.

For now, the I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore filmmaker isn’t actively planning sequels, but his excitement makes it clear he’d gladly mop up more toxic messes if the chance came along. The reboot already boasts a wild ensemble—Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood—all leaning into the offbeat, gonzo energy that made Troma’s 1984 cult classic so beloved. Paired with Blair’s clear affection for the material, the foundation is there for more Tromaville chaos, assuming audiences show up at the box office.

Nothing is confirmed, but fans shouldn’t rule out another outing just yet. After all, the original Toxic Avenger movie spawned a franchise of multiple sequels and even an animated spinoff, The Toxic Crusaders. If Peter Dinklage’s Toxie mutates into a new franchise, it will come down to fan demand and, if this strange little movie can once again prove that cult cinema never really dies.

The Toxic Avenger is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.