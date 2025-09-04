I Was Bummed Tron: Ares Wasn't A Direct Sequel To Legacy, But The Producer's Comments Give Me Hope It Could Still Happen
Could a true sequel to Tron: Legacy still happen?
I am a huge fan of the Tron franchise. I’ve seen Tron and Tron: Legacy more times than I can count. I’ve played numerous Tron video games, and riding Tron: Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World was a nearly religious experience for me. I was frustrated for years that no sequel to Tron: Legacy ever materialized. And I was honestly even more frustrated when a third Tron movie, Tron: Ares, was finally announced.
While I’m excited to see Tron: Ares, I’m still a little annoyed that the movie isn’t a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy. As far as we know, Jeff Bridges is the only actor from Legacy to return, and the new film takes the series in a new direction. It won’t deal much, if at all, with the events of Legacy, but it’s also not a complete reboot. CinemaBlend attended a set visit during the production of Ares, where (via Comicbook.com) producer Jeff Springer said…
Tron: Legacy ended with Quorra, played by Olivia Wilde, a character from The Grid, making the leap into the real world. Ares will use that concept as its starting point. Jared Leto’s Ares also enters the real world from the Grid. In the Tron: Ares trailer, we also see Lightcycles chopping through police cars.
The fact that the events of Tron: Legacy aren’t being undone at least keeps the door open a crack for a true sequel to Legacy, or at least a follow-up to Ares that ties in the events of the first two Tron films more directly. I would certainly love to see that, and Springer is clear that such a thing is at least theoretically possible. He continued…
As a huge Tron fan, I’m excited to see Ares when it opens next month. I hope it’s great in its own right and a big enough success that we don’t need to wait another decade or two for another sequel. I just hope that eventually one of those movies continues the story that Tron: Legacy left behind.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
